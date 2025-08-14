Careficient Highlights CareXM Integration in Support of Interoperability Strategy

Careficient and CareXM announce integration to streamline triage coordination and strengthen interoperability across post-acute care teams.

JENSEN BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Careficient , a leading EMR platform for home health and hospice providers, announces integration with CareXM , a leader in clinical triage and virtual care coordination solutions for post-acute care. This latest interoperability initiative enhances triage workflows and enables real-time responsiveness across care teams.The integration between Careficient and CareXM enables providers to protect staff capacity, improve timeliness of care, and streamline coordination between triage and local teams. This partnership supports Careficient’s continued focus on delivering seamless, connected solutions that improve operational efficiency in post-acute settings.“This integration with CareXM aligns perfectly with our broader interoperability strategy,” said Brad Caldwell, President of Careficient. “By making it easier to connect with communication platforms our providers already use, we help reduce barriers to efficient care coordination.”CareXM’s platform delivers advanced triage capabilities that enhance both care quality and operational efficiency by enabling faster, more effective responses to patient needs. Its alignment of clinical triage with operational support makes it a natural fit within Careficient’s growing ecosystem of interface partners.This collaboration is part of Careficient’s broader commitment to providing customers with greater flexibility and control over the tools they use to run their agencies efficiently and effectively.About CareficientCareficient provides cloud-based EMR solutions for home health, hospice, and private duty agencies. Designed to simplify compliance, streamline workflows, and improve care delivery, Careficient supports post-acute providers nationwide. Learn more at www.careficient.com About CareXMAs the leader in nursing triage and virtual care coordination, CareXM sets the standard for exceptional patient and provider experiences. Trusted by more than 4,500 provider organizations, CareXM offers a reliable path to fully resolving patient needs through efficient, accurate triage and proactive patient engagement solutions that help post-acute provider organizations scale with operating leverage—without sacrificing quality. Learn more at www.carexm.com

