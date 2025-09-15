Table X Lifestyle Entertainment Brand Launches the Table X SPIRITS VAULT

PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA - ANEJO PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA - BLANCO PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA - REPOSADO

We are very excited to welcome the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand as part of our select product offerings in association with our Table X SPIRITS VAULT.” — Johnathan Michel | President & CEO - Table X, Inc.

CENTURY CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Table X is proud to announce the launch of the Table X SPIRITS VAULT The Table X SPIRITS VAULT features a curated selection of premium, rare, limited edition, and vintage spirits brands (e.g., Brandy, Gin, Rum, Tequila, Vodka, Whiskey, et al.) from around-the-world, which complement the Table X global, lifestyle entertainment brand, and available directly to consumers for purchase online via our Table X SPIRITS VAULT partner Wine.com.The launch of the Table X SPIRITS VAULT recognizes Matthew McConaughey's premium tequila brand PANTALONES ORGANICO as one of our prefered product offerings. PANTALONES ORGANICO is made from 100% organic Blue Weber Agave, and delivers a smooth and flavorful tequila great for sipping, shooting, or mixing in your favorite cocktails.The PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand has three distinct product line offerings: ANEJO, BLANCO, REPOSADO.ANEJO: Anejo Tequila is "rested" and "relaxed" in American Oak Whisky Barrels for 15 months bringing forward subtle notes of vanilla, a sweet dance of butterscotch with a polite hint of brown sugar, and a super comfortable, well-worn velvety finish.BLANCO: Blanco Tequila has the frolicsome sweetness of cooked agave with notes of honey sure to make a beehive jealous, and delivers a comforting hint of citrus. It’s as smooth as it is delicious, going down so easy you may need another sip to make sure you catch it.REPOSADO: Reposado Tequila is aged longer than most other tequilas, and is "relaxed" in American Oak Whisky Barrels, and after 9 months a smooth sipper of a reposado tequila is born. Complete with notes of cooked agave, vanilla, and a hospitable hint of oak.Table X, in association with the Table X SPIRITS VAULT, will produce a series of exclusive, special events at select restaurants and venue destinations throughout Southern California and beyond in 2025 - 2026 featuring the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand, and in association with our Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE division."We are very excited to welcome the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand as part of our select product offerings in association with our Table X SPIRITS VAULT," stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X, Inc.Table X SPIRITS VAULT celebrates the Academy Award-winning actor and #1 New York Times bestselling author of Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, and his new book POEMS & PRAYERS, which is scheduled for release on September 16, 2025 by book publisher Penguin Random House.Poems & Prayers is an inspiring, faith-filled, and often hilarious collection of personal poetry and prayers about navigating the rodeo of life and chasing down the original dream… belief.Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila are co-founders of the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand, as well as co-founders of the Just Keep Livin Foundation, which is dedicated to helping boys and girls transform into good men and women through programs that teach the importance of decision-making, health, education, and active living.McConaughey, who is a professor of practice at the University of Texas at Austin, is also co-owner of the Austin FC soccer club. Austin FC is an American professional soccer club based in Austin, Texas, and competes in Major League Soccer as a member of the Western Conference. Founded in 2018, the club began play in the 2021 season. Their home stadium is Q2 Stadium in north Austin.The Table X SPIRITS VAULT series of exclusive, special events featuring the PANTALONES ORGANICO TEQUILA brand will deliver a full throttle, lifestyle-centric experience with social, health, and environmental purpose in a most inviting and welcoming environment replete with great food, inspired cocktails, good-vibes music, fascinating people, and intoxicating enthusiasm buttressed by a fresh blast of palatable excitement.Table X invites interested parties who would like more information, or would like to request an invitation to attend one of our exclusive Table X SPIRITS VAULT special events, to register as a VIP Guest ###

