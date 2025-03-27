Table X Lifestyle-Entertainment Television Series Resumes Production and Table X Product Brand Relaunches

Privilege Media Group Worldwide, Inc. | pmg Table X

Table X Welcomes New Advertisers, Sponsors and Strategic Business Partnerships Worldwide

We are pleased to announce that Table X is back! Bigger, better, and stronger than ever before after a brief disruption due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.” — Johnathan Michel | President & CEO - Table X, Inc.

CENTURY CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Table X is excited to announce the relaunch of the Table X lifestyle-entertainment television series and the Table X product brand after a temporary disruption due to the global COVID-19 pandemic."We are pleased to announce that Table X is back! Bigger, better, and stronger than ever before after a brief disruption due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, and we would like to thank our Table X family of advertisers, sponsors, supporters, partners, and investors as we resume production of our Table X lifestyle-entertainment television series and the relaunch of the Table X product brand in 2025 and beyond. We invite you to join us as we travel the world with high-spirited adventures, intoxicating enthusiasm, and a fresh blast of palatable excitement as our guiding compass," stated Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X, Inc.Pre-production of the Table X television series resumed the first day of SPRING, March 20, 2025, and production is scheduled to resume the first day of SUMMER, June 20, 2025. Additional details regarding the production of the Table X television series, including celebrity guests, hosts, special musical guests, locations, etc., will be released at a later date.Rejoining the production of the Table X television series as a Special Guest Host is the internationally renowned "LOVE DESIGNER," Renee Piane , Author of "Get Real About Love," and her husband, Joe Campanella."I am thrilled to be invited back to rejoin the production of Table X especially at this critical juncture where families and neighbors continue the healing process of recovery from the recent Los Angeles wildfires. What we need now, more than ever before, is LOVE as we work together to heal and repair," stated Renee Piane, Author.Table X REAL ESTATE & FINANCE featured real estate agent and broker, Abraham Prattella , who is part of a local community of activists working to bridge the gap for recovery on behalf of residents and businesses impacted by the recent and devastating Palisades and Eaton fires in Los Angeles ( https://pasadenanow.com/main/altadena-community-unites-to-rebuild-and-resist-predatory-practices ), will also rejoin the Table X television series as a Special Guest Host. Table X will include dedicated real estate segments hosted by Abraham Prattella throughout 2025 and beyond as the communities of Pacific Palisades, Malibu, Altadena, Pasadena and surrounding areas recover.Table X also engaged with former film and television star, Brad Rowe, who successfully transitioned his professional career from actor to political and social activist and Founder of Rowe Policy Media (RPM), and who is today an Adjunct Professor at Pepperdine University School of Public Policy and Lecturer at UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs. Brad is part of a team effort of volunteers with ZelloSupport ( https://zellosupport.com/ ) who worked hard to source furniture for families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires."We are committed in producing a quality television show replete with style, substance, and sophistication while featuring captivating conversations, intelligent observations, educated insights, and fact-first, story-based reporting coupled with fresh and delicious content as we explore and bridge the gap between people, politics, food, and lifestyle," added Johnathan Michel, President & CEO, Table X, Inc.Companies interested in advertising, sponsorship, or strategic business partnerships in association with Table X, should contact PartnerRelations@TableX.TV for more information and details.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.