54 BELOW PRESENTS ABSOLUTE ZERO with Jenn Colella, Amber Gray, Florencia Cuenca, Cori Jaskier & Sarah Hogewood

Absolute Zero show art Absolute Zero cast

Starring Jenn Colella, Amber Gray, Florencia Cuenca, Cori Jaskier, and Sarah Hogewood

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 54 Below will ignite with high-stakes drama, sizzling music, and an all-star cast when Absolute Zero takes the stage for one night only.

Written by Dorie Clark and Marie Incontrera, Absolute Zero is a sharp, stylish musical thriller that blends pop-rock and jazz with a story as fierce as it is funny. Directed by Ellie Heyman and music directed by Marie Incontrera, the show features an all-female and gender non-conforming cast of Broadway powerhouses:

Jenn Colella (Come From Away, Suffs) as Sam Knight, the CIA’s top agent and legendary heartbreaker.

Amber Gray (Hadestown, Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812) as Elsa, the icy villainess determined to win Sam back—or destroy the world.

Florencia Cuenca (Real Women Have Curves) as Lauren—a brilliant scientist who may have something to hide.

Cori Jaskier (Oklahoma! national tour) as Edith, Sam’s eager rookie assistant.

Sarah Hogewood (Company national tour) in the Ensemble.

In Absolute Zero, Sam Knight races to stop a terrorist plot that has reached the impossible: the coldest temperature known to humanity. But saving the world means confronting her own past—and the ruthless Elsa, who will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

“This is a Broadway-caliber cast bringing a bold, original musical to one of New York’s most iconic stages,” said composer and music director Marie Incontrera. “It’s thrilling, it’s funny, and it’s a night you won’t forget.”

“Absolute Zero mixes the greatest pleasures of the spy genre - campy fun, exotic locations, and world domination - with the emotional, beating heart of musical theater,” says lyricist and librettist Dorie Clark.

Performance Details

Absolute Zero: In Concert

September 29, 2025 at 9:30 PM

54 Below, 254 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019

Tickets are available at https://54below.org/events/new-musical-absolute-zero-starring-jenn-colella/

Please contact marie@growthspeak.agency for industry comps.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.