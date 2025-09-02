KFSHRC and Saudi Space Agency Ink MoU to Advance Space Medicine

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Saudi Space Agency has signed Tuesday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) to strengthen collaboration in biotechnology under microgravity conditions, astronaut health, education, and scientific research. The agreement aims to support national priorities and build sustainable human capabilities.Dr. Mohammed Altamimi, Acting CEO of the Saudi Space Agency, and Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, Royal Court Advisor and CEO of KFSHRC, signed the MoU at the hospital’s headquarters in Riyadh, joined by senior officials from both organizations.The two organizations will create a joint framework for cooperation and form specialized teams to identify priority projects and manage their implementation.Under the agreement, the parties will work together to advance scientific and innovative research in health and biotechnology under microgravity conditions, with the goal of translating findings into practical, real-world applications. The MoU also outlines cooperation on astronaut healthcare programs, covering medical services before, during, and after space missions. These initiatives reflect the Agency’s commitment to advancing research and driving innovation in critical fields.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 15th globally in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and has been recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. It was included in the world's best 250 hospitals and in the World’s Best Smart Hospitals list for 2025 by Newsweek magazine.The Saudi Space Agency is deeply committed to advancing research in life sciences and space medicine. As part of its Saudi Journey to Space mission, the Agency conducted cutting-edge experiments in stem cell research, cardiovascular studies, and neurological and brain science under microgravity conditions. These initiatives highlight its dedication to forging strategic partnerships with leading national scientific and medical institutions, while reinforcing the Kingdom’s role in space-related life sciences.

