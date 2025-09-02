Pension & Wealth Management Advisors Announces Strategic Acquisition of Devonshire Asset Management

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pension & Wealth Management Advisors (“PWMA”), an independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Devonshire Asset Management Inc., an established advisory practice serving high-net-worth individuals and families located in Winchester, Massachusetts.The acquisition underscores PWMA’s commitment to delivering comprehensive wealth management solutions by broadening its client relationships and enhancing its expertise in customized portfolio management. Devonshire Asset Management has earned a reputation for highly personalized service, and its integration into PWMA ensures clients will benefit from expanded financial planning, investment, and advisory resources.“We are honored to welcome Devonshire Asset Management’s clients to our firm,” said George P. Webb, Chief Executive Officer at Pension & Wealth Management Advisors. “Tom and Hal have built an outstanding practice grounded in trust and personalized guidance throughout their decades long partnership. Together, we will continue delivering the high-touch service clients value, while further enhancing the resources and planning capabilities available to them.”Thomas Wade, Co-Founder of Devonshire Asset Management, added: “Our priority has always been the success and well-being of our clients. Partnering with PWMA allows us to maintain that same level of personal attention, while providing clients with access to broader resources, deeper planning expertise, and a larger support team.”Harold Richardson, Co-Founder of Devonshire Asset Management, commented: “Integrating with PWMA was a natural next step for us as we share the same values, dedication, and fiduciary commitment to our clients. This partnership ensures continuity for the families we serve, now supported by the depth and scale of a highly respected firm."Both Tom and Hal will continue to serve their longstanding relationships in collaboration with the PWMA team, ensuring seamless integration and expanded service offerings.Webb noted that this marks PWMA’s third successful acquisition in recent years, reflecting the firm’s ongoing strategy to build one of the nation’s premier independent fiduciary advisory firms. He emphasized that PWMA remains dedicated to serving as a preferred successor for advisors who share their commitment to investment excellence, relationship-driven advice and long-term client success.About Pension & Wealth Management Services:Pension & Wealth Management Advisors is a Registered Investment Advisor with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. PWMA provides advisory expertise in Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Institutional Advisory services to help clients optimize their investment opportunities. Learn more at pensionwealth.com.

