Pension Wealth M&A Advisors Represents Applied Technical Systems, Inc in Successful Sale to Solutions Development Corp.

WALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pension Wealth M&A Advisors, a leading provider of financial advisory and M&A services, is pleased to announce its role as the exclusive advisor to Applied Technology Systems Inc. ("ATS"), a leading technology government contracting firm, in its successful sale to Solutions Development Corporation, Inc. ("SDC"), a highly technical software development, system engineering and consulting services firm. This acquisition marks a strategic move aimed at enhancing SDC’s capabilities and expanding their market reach within government contracting services.The transaction underscores Pension Wealth M&A Advisor’s commitment to delivering superior outcomes for its clients, leveraging its deep industry expertise and extensive network of strategic and financial buyers."We are honored to have advised ATS on this landmark transaction," said David Serpa, Managing Partner at Pension Wealth M&A Advisors. "This deal reflects SDC's confidence in the exceptional value and growth potential of ATS's solutions within the Federal Government and Commercial spaces. We are proud to have facilitated a partnership that will drive continued success for all parties involved."The sale process involved a competitive process attracting interest from numerous strategic and financial buyers. Ultimately, SDC was selected for its strategic alignment and shared vision for the future of ATS.ATS’s Management Team expressed appreciation for the support and guidance provided by Pension Wealth M&A Advisors. “Their strategic insights and hands-on approach were instrumental in achieving this outcome. Their guidance ensured a successful transaction, and we’re excited about the opportunities ahead as part of SDC."Gentry Barnes, CEO of SDC, added, "we are delighted to welcome the ATS team. Their track record of innovation and excellence perfectly complements our own strengths, and we are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead. We want to leverage the strengths each organization has to offer, to create a ‘New Organization’ more capable and more competitive than either of us had previously been. Together, we will continue to deliver value to our customers and to drive growth across our businesses."Pension Wealth M&A Advisors specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, and business advisory for lower middle-market companies. With a proven track record of delivering value for clients, the firm continues to be a trusted advisor to businesses in a wide range of sectors.

