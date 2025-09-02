Now Available for Pre-Order on Kindle: Jose Pereira’s New Book Unbreakable Launches September 4

A faith-fueled guide to leading through pressure, purpose, and adversity.

This book was born in suffering, but built for leaders. Faith gave me strength, I wrote this to help others lead with that same unbreakable foundation.” — Jose Pereira, Founder JoseConnect.com

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International leadership coach, former hostage, and No. 1 bestselling author Jose Pereira has announced the upcoming release of his new book, Unbreakable: Faith-Fueled Leadership for Life’s Toughest Battles, now available for pre-order on Kindle ahead of its official Sept. 4, 2025, launch.For five days only, from Sept. 4 to Sept. 8, 2025, the Kindle edition will be available as a free download worldwide. This limited-time offer is Pereira’s gift to leaders, executives, entrepreneurs, and anyone carrying the weight of life’s toughest battles.Inside, readers will find the raw account of Pereira’s wrongful five-year detention, as well as the faith-driven leadership lessons that carried him through. These same principles are designed to help others build a foundation that never breaks.Part spiritual reflection, part leadership manual, "Unbreakable" offers practical tools and powerful truths for leaders facing intense pressure, uncertainty, or personal trials. Grounded in Scripture and shaped by Pereira’s five-year captivity in Venezuela, the book delivers a clear message: real leadership starts with faith that cannot be shaken.Jose’s official website, JoseConnect.com , serves as a hub for faith-driven leaders seeking clarity, resilience, and support. Visitors can explore free resources, learn more about his Unbreakable Leadership coaching program, and join his growing community of CEOs, entrepreneurs, and C-suite professionals committed to integrating faith into leadership.“This book was born in a cell but built for the boardroom,” says Pereira. “If you're leading through pain, pressure, or doubt, this is your guide to staying grounded in purpose.”Readers Will Discover:The principles behind Pereira’s Unbreakable Leadership FrameworkHow to build resilience without sacrificing compassionHow to integrate biblical wisdom into high-stakes decision-makingHow to lead with clarity, courage, and conviction—no matter the circumstanceAbout the Author:Jose Pereira is a leadership and resilience coach, speaker, and founder of the Unbreakable Leadership program. After decades in the energy sector, he was wrongfully imprisoned for nearly five years. Today, he equips Christian executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals to lead with bold faith and ethical strength.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.