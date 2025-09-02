From Wild ’N Out to the Bay: Frisco Chuck Releases 'CA Resurgence'

Executive Producer, Frisco Chuck

Executive Producer, Frisco Chuck Unifies Southern And Northern California Artists With His CA Resergeance Project. New Single "Slow Down" Kicks It Off!

This project is about bringing Northern and Southern California artists together on one platform. All the music represents the resurgence of our culture and sound bringing that real Cali energy back.” — Frisco Chuck

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bay Area executive producer Frisco Chuck has officially dropped “Slow Down,” a standout single from his highly anticipated Resurgence Project. The track features powerhouse collaborations with Lil Kayla and TraeTwoThree, blending signature Bay Area energy with fresh, modern soundscapes that are already gaining momentum among fans.“Slow Down” delivers a dynamic mix of street-ready lyricism and melodic flow, showcasing the talent and chemistry between Lil Kayla and TraeTwoThree. With Lil Kayla’s sharp delivery and TraeTwoThree’s unique voice, the track embodies the innovative spirit of the Bay while solidifying the Resurgence Project as a powerful platform for new music.Beyond his current role as an executive producer, Frisco Chuck is also the Vice President of Nick Cannon’s Ncredible Company. Over the years, he has served as one of the producers for the hit TV series Wild ’N Out, as well as Nick Cannon’s Future Superstar Tour. After years of building success in the entertainment industry at the national level, Frisco Chuck made the decision to return to his roots — using the knowledge and experience he gained as an executive to uplift the Bay Area and shine a light on the region’s authentic sound and talent.The Resurgence Project represents a pivotal moment in his career — a creative reset that brings new music, collaborations, and a renewed focus on putting the Bay Area back at the forefront of hip-hop culture. “Slow Down” serves as one of the flagship singles from the project, designed to connect with core fans while reaching new audiences across the country.“This project is all about resurgence — not just for me, but for the Bay sound as a whole,” says Frisco Chuck. “Working with Lil Kayla and TraeTwoThree on ‘Slow Down’ felt natural, and the energy we brought to the track is undeniable.”The single is now available on all major streaming platforms, with visuals and performance activations slated to follow.About Frisco ChuckFrisco Chuck is a Bay Area executive producer and cultural ambassador known for his vision, undeniable hustle, and commitment to elevating the West Coast sound. As Vice President of Nick Cannon’s Ncredible Company and a producer for hit shows like Wild ’N Out and the Future Superstar Tour, Chuck has built a reputation for excellence on the national stage. With the launch of the Resurgence Project, he returns to his Bay Area foundation, blending industry experience with his passion for authentic hip-hop to push the culture forward.

“Slow Down” Featuring Lil Kayla and TraeTwoThree, CA Resurgence Project

