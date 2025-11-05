Ebony Austin and Yandy Smith Expand Nouveau Miami Bar & Grill Miami Soft Opening November 15 Grand Opening December 5

The secret ingredient is always enthusiasm., says the owners of Nouveau Miami. Ebony Austin/Yandy Smith

Yandy Smith and Ebony Austin Unite as Dynamic Restauranteurs Bringing Decadent Dining, Art, and Culture to Miami

We are thrilled to bring Nouveau Miami to Miami. Building a restaurant is like crafting a family; it takes love, patience, and dedication. Every single dish tells a story and we love sharing ours.” — Yandy Smith/Ebony Austin

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miami’s dining and cultural scene is about to get hotter. The celebrated Nouveau Miami Bar & Grill is officially expanding to the vibrant Miami market with a Soft Opening and Tasting Saturday, November 15th, 2025, and a grand opening and ribbon cutting celebration December 5th, marking a new era of decadent dining, elevated nightlife, and artistic expression.At the helm of this bold expansion are two powerhouse women, Ebony Austin and Yandy Smith, who are joining forces to bring their vision, flavor, and entrepreneurial spirit to Miami. As trailblazing restauranteurs, they are combining their passion for food, culture, and community to introduce an experience unlike anything the city has seen before.The Grand Opening Weekend promises to be an unforgettable celebration kicking off with a glamorous red carpet event, followed by live art installations, curated culinary experiences, and exclusive nightlife moments that blend food, culture, and entertainment. Guests will enjoy Nouveau’s signature menu of upscale comfort food and cocktails, all while being surrounded by an ambiance designed to inspire and indulge. As Ebony Austin has explained, "Building a restaurant is like crafting a family; it takes love, patience, and dedication…in this industry, every single dish tells a story—and I love sharing mine!"“We are thrilled to bring Nouveau Bar & Grill to Miami,” said Yandy Smith. “This city is known for its energy, diversity, and love of culture and we’re excited to create a space that celebrates all of that through food, art, and entertainment. This opening is about more than just a restaurant; it’s about building a destination. The secret ingredient is always enthusiasm.”EVENT DETAILS:WhatNouveau Miami Bar & Grill Soft Opening & TastingNovember 15thGrand Opening & Ribbon Cutting of Nouveau Miami Bar & GrillDecember 5, 2025WhereMiami Art DistrictHighlightsRed Carpet, Live Art Installations, VIP Guest Appearances, Curated Culinary & Nightlife ExperiencesNouveau Miami Bar & Grill will continue the brand’s tradition of curating unforgettable experiences where great food meets great vibes this time with a Miami twist. With the leadership of Ebony Austin and Yandy Smith, the restaurant is set to become a must-visit destination for locals, tastemakers, and visitors from around the world!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.