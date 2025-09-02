Easee achieves one million smart EV charger sales in just seven years

Easee Charge Pro

Easee’s most advanced charger yet, the V2G ready Charge Pro, becomes the company’s 1m charger to be sold – seeing Easee achieve the milestone in only 7 years

Since founding Easee in 2018, our goal has always been to make the transition to electric mobility smoother, smarter, and more accessible.” — Anthony Fernandez, CEO of Easee

STAVANGER, NORWAY, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- > Easee’s most advanced charger yet, the vehicle-to-grid (V2G)-ready Charge Pro, becomes the company’s 1 millionth charger to be sold – seeing Easee achieve the milestone in only seven years

> Designed, engineered and produced in Norway, the success of Easee’s streamlined manufacturing strategy has helped make effortless charging a practical reality throughout Europe

> The new 22 kW Charge Pro delivers powerful, scalable and reliable charging at locations prioritising charger and vehicle uptime – from fleet depots to commercial car parks – allowing owners to save costs and create value with their charging sites

Charge Pro comes equipped with MID certification out of the box, ensuring highly accurate energy metering and precise billing for businesses needing dependable and efficient charging management

> The 1 millionth unit will be seamlessly integrated into Easee’s expansive smart charging platform – laying further groundwork for the business’ strategy to use smart charging and intelligent load balancing technology for optimising power demand and reinforcing grid resilience

High-resolution imagery is available here

Stavanger, Norway, 2nd September 2025: Easee, a pioneer in smart EV charging, has reached a defining milestone in its mission to simplify electrification: one million chargers sold globally. Symbolically, the one-millionth unit is the new Easee Charge Pro—the company’s most advanced and vehicle-to-grid (V2G)-ready charger yet, engineered for demanding environments like fleet depots, apartment blocks, and commercial car parks.

Designed, engineered, and produced in Norway, this milestone underscores the success of Easee’s streamlined manufacturing strategy and its commitment to making effortless charging a practical reality across Europe.

The new 22 kW Charge Pro is built to deliver powerful, scalable, and reliable charging in locations where uptime is critical. Supporting both single- and three-phase installations, it enables site owners to manage costs effectively and unlock new value from their charging infrastructure. To ensure dependable and efficient management, the charger comes MID-certified as standard, providing the highly accurate energy metering required for precise billing.

The landmark Charge Pro unit will be fully integrated into Easee’s expansive network of connected chargers, supporting the business as it continues to pave the way for its strategy to support regional and national grid balancing initiatives with an immediate, scalable solution for tackling Europe’s energy supply challenge.

Anthony Fernandez, CEO of Easee, said: “Since founding Easee in 2018, our goal has always been to make the transition to electric mobility smoother, smarter, and more accessible. A million chargers sold is a proud moment—not just for the numbers, but for what it represents: trusted products, made in Norway, serving real needs across Europe.”

“With Charge Pro, we’re continuing that journey, building a charging ecosystem that can support drivers, businesses, and the grid alike.”

Driving sustainable EV growth: reinforcing energy security and creating a resilient grid

As EV adoption accelerates, Europe’s energy grids face growing strain. Easee’s technology is designed to be part of the solution. The Charge Pro features advanced load balancing and dynamic phase management, intelligently adapting its output to align with site capacity. This ensures more EVs can charge simultaneously without overwhelming local infrastructure.

When integrated into Easee’s smart charging network, the Charge Pro helps with regional energy balancing, managing peak loads, and making the most of renewable energy. As a V2G-ready device, it lays the groundwork for a future where EVs not only draw power from the grid but also contribute to its stability.

The Easee Charge Pro is available to order from participating installer partners, with more information on the product here. More information on Easee and its full charger range is available here.

About Easee

Founded in Norway in 2018, Easee has rapidly become a leader in smart EV charging technology, delivering scalable, intuitive, and future-proof charging solutions for homes and businesses. Today, Easee’s products are used across Europe, with the purpose of making effortless electrification for all.



