Alicia Flowers-Garner Recognized by Influential Women 2025

MA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly recognizes Alicia Flowers-Garner in its 2025 feature for her outstanding contributions to clinical research and clinical data management. A seasoned Senior Clinical Data Manager and eTMF (electronic Trial Master File) Data Management Expert, Alicia brings over a decade of experience driving excellence across the clinical trial lifecycle, from study start-up through database lock.Currently contracted through Softworld and serving as an eTMF Data Management Expert for Moderna, Alicia plays an instrumental role in ensuring eTMF inspection readiness for leading regulatory authorities, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA), and the United Kingdom’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA). Her expertise spans therapeutic areas such as oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease, infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders, underscoring the depth and breadth of her clinical impact.Alicia’s impressive academic foundation includes a Master’s Degree in Health Administration from the University of Phoenix, a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology: Pre-Medicine from Jackson State University, and an Associate of Arts Degree from Hinds Community College. Throughout her career, she has held leadership positions at top global contract research organizations and prestigious academic institutions, including PRA Health Sciences, ICON plc, Syneos Health, TFS Health Science, and Duke Clinical Research Institute. Beyond her professional commitments, Alicia is also an active member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), reflecting her commitment to advocacy and community engagement.When asked what drives her success, Alicia points to a steadfast balance of faith and perseverance. “There have been moments throughout my career when the challenges felt overwhelming, but prayer gave me peace,” she reflects. “Reflecting on how far I had come—and how much effort I had already invested—reminded me that perseverance would yield purpose.” This commitment to persistence and spiritual grounding continues to fuel her journey.Among the most valuable career advice Alicia has received is the importance of maintaining a positive mindset in the face of adversity. In an industry as demanding and ever-evolving as clinical research, challenges are inevitable. Yet she has learned to view obstacles as opportunities for growth, staying steady even in moments of uncertainty.Dedicated to mentoring and inspiring others, Alicia encourages young women entering the field to be adaptable and embrace change. She notes that clinical research is inherently dynamic, with evolving protocols, shifting regulations, and continuous technological advancement. “Staying open to learning, being flexible, and maintaining curiosity will position you for long-term success,” she advises. “Don’t be afraid to take up space and ask questions—your voice matters.”Looking ahead, Alicia sees immense opportunity in her role at the center of drug development. As a clinical data management professional, she ensures the accuracy, completeness, and integrity of clinical trial data—the foundation upon which regulatory submissions are built and life-changing therapies are approved. With growing regulatory scrutiny and increasing trial complexity, she recognizes that clinical data management has never been more impactful or necessary.In her professional life, Alicia values a strong work ethic, mutual respect, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance, which together enable her to remain resilient in a high-demand industry. Personally, she prioritizes self-care and family, which keep her grounded, renewed, and ready to lead—both at work and at home.Based in Jackson, Mississippi, Alicia Flowers-Garner remains deeply committed to advancing clinical innovation, mentoring emerging professionals, and championing data quality to improve patient outcomes worldwide.Learn More about Alicia Flowers-Garner:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/alicia-flowers-garner Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

