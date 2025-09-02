OCAST Announces Funding Opportunity for STEM Internship Program

Connecting Oklahoma students with innovative companies to grow the state’s STEM workforce

By connecting STEM-educated students with Oklahoma’s innovative companies, we are strengthening the workforce while helping businesses create solutions and drive measurable economic impact statewide.” — Jennifer McGrail, Executive Director, OCAST

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) today announced the launch of its FY26 STEM Intern Partnership Program, a competitive funding initiative designed to connect Oklahoma students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields with innovative companies across the state.This year marks a historic expansion of the program. For the first time in the program’s history, students enrolled in Oklahoma CareerTech programs are eligible to participate alongside undergraduate and graduate students from colleges and universities.Through this program, Oklahoma-based companies can apply for awards of up to $30,000 in matching funds to support the recruitment and training of student interns. Interns will gain hands-on, applied experience that prepares them for future STEM careers. At the same time businesses benefit from fresh perspectives and the technical support needed to accelerate innovation, scale operations, and strengthen competitiveness in the marketplace.“The STEM Intern Partnership Program not only provides students with opportunities they cannot find in the classroom, but it also fuels growth for Oklahoma companies,” said Jennifer McGrail, Executive Director of OCAST. “By connecting bright STEM-educated students with Oklahoma’s innovative companies, we are strengthening the workforce while helping businesses create solutions and drive measurable economic impact statewide.The program is open to Oklahoma companies working within three of the state’s priority innovation sectors:- Aerospace, Autonomous Systems, and Defense- Biotechnology and Life Sciences- Energy DiversificationApplications open September 2, 2025, with multiple deadlines throughout the year. Applicants must register through the OCAST online portal at ocast.ok.gov/funding-portalThe program aligns with Oklahoma’s Science and Innovation Strategic Plan, designed to position the state among the top 10 in the nation for innovation and economic growth.About OCAST:The Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) is dedicated to growing and diversifying Oklahoma’s economy by investing in cutting-edge research, supporting entrepreneurs, and building a strong STEM workforce to meet the state’s future innovation needs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.