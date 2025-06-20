OCAST Launches $500K Innovation Grant Opportunity for Private Sector Companies

Oklahoma companies can now apply for up to $500K in non-dilutive funding to solve industry problems and drive statewide economic growth.

This program is about solving real-world problems while stimulating economic growth and creating quality STEM jobs across Oklahoma. It’s a strategic, future-focused investment in Oklahoma.” — Jennifer McGrail, Executive Director, OCAST

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) has announced the opening of its FY26 Industry Innovation Program, a competitive funding opportunity designed to improve industry efficiency and support product/process commercialization across Oklahoma’s key industry sectors: aerospace/autonomous systems and defense, energy diversification, and biotechnology/life sciences.Starting July 1, 2025, eligible Oklahoma-based private sector enterprises can apply for non-dilutive funding ranging from $10,000 to $500,000 to support high-impact, innovation-driven projects that address industry-specific challenges.“This program is about solving real-world problems while stimulating economic growth and creating quality STEM jobs across Oklahoma,” said OCAST’s Executive Director Jennifer McGrail. “It’s a strategic, future-focused investment in Oklahoma.”The Industry Innovation Program supports companies in validating technologies, attracting technical talent, building partnerships, and acquiring critical resources. Projects must demonstrate practical applications, a high potential for commercialization, and a measurable impact on the state's innovation ecosystem. Applicants may subcontract essential services, such as research and development, engineering assistance, and business development, enabling participation even if they lack certain internal capabilitiesApplications are due by July 31, 2025, and award announcements are anticipated after September 16, 2025.Companies interested in applying should register through the OCAST Funding Portal at OCAST.ok.gov, which will open July 1, 2025. To be eligible for funding, applicants must be registered suppliers with the State of Oklahoma and meet all outlined criteria.For complete program details and eligibility requirements, view the FY26 NOFO at OCAST.OK.Gov or contact the OCAST team.About OCASTThe Oklahoma Center for the Advancement of Science and Technology (OCAST) was established in 1987 by the Oklahoma legislature to grow and diversify the state’s economy through technology development, transfer, and commercialization. The agency takes great pride in being recognized as a best-in-class, results-driven, high-performing, and efficient organization that benefits our state by increasing research activity and public/private collaborations leading to innovation, new businesses, job growth, higher wages, and an improved quality of life for the citizens of our state and nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.