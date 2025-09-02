“My highs and lows aren’t something I choose” – Shanice’s story

Shanice explores her journey with bipolar disorder, reflecting on difficult first experiences with the condition and how she found self-acceptance.

My bipolar type two journey didn’t begin with the correct diagnosis. It first came wrapped in the label of emotionally unstable personality disorder (EUPD), something that, at the time, felt like another weight to carry rather than an answer.

Looking back, I believe this misdiagnosis was deeply connected to the unhealthy relationships I found myself in when I was younger. When you're growing up, no one teaches you about emotional abuse. You don’t see the red flags clearly. You learn to live in chaos and accept it as normal.

I was impulsive, reactive and often overwhelmed by my emotions. One minute I was fine, the next I was in tears, shouting, or disappearing into myself completely. I was the definition of "0 to 100 real quick." At the time, I just thought I was broken.

But it wasn’t always that way. When I wasn’t in those toxic environments, I could feel happy, free, even optimistic. I had a good life on the outside—but something inside never quite felt right.