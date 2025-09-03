Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Expanding With $12.63 Billion at 6.2% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Market From 2024 To 2029?

Significant growth has been observed in the food and feed grade amino acid market in the past few years. This growth is expected to continue, with the market size increasing from $9.34 billion in 2024 to $9.95 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. Factors such as increasing demand for protein-rich diets, more use of amino acids in animal nutrition, heightened awareness of health and wellness, growth in the processed food sector, and expansion of livestock production have contributed to this historical growth.

Expectations are high for substantial expansion of the food and feed grade amino acid market in the coming years, with projections indicating growth to $12.64 billion by 2029 at a 6.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to this expected growth during the forecast period include the increasing demand for sustainable protein sources, higher usage in pet food compositions, a boom in aquaculture activities, growing nutraceutical applications, and enhanced investments in the research and development of amino acids. Notable trends looking forward include advancements in fermentation technology, novel developments in amino acid mixtures, inclusion of amino acids in plant-based foods, improvements in precision livestock nutrition, and a transition towards clean label ingredients.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Market?

The escalation in the desire for functional foods forecasts a positive growth trend for the food and feed grade amino acids market. Functional foods, which offer health benefits surpassing basic nutrients by including biologically beneficial substances promoting overall health or disease risk reduction, are on an upward surge due to the escalating trend of health-aware consumers opting for products promising additional nutritional advantages exceeding basic nutritional offerings. Food and feed grade amino acids amplify the value of functional foods, providing vital elements supporting metabolic wellbeing, muscle upkeep, and comprehensive nutritional potency. For example, in February 2023, Monster Beverage Corporation, a US-based firm producing energy drinks, reports a 2.6% increase in net sales for their Monster Energy Drinks segment, jumping to $1.39 billion in the last quarter of 2022 from $1.35 billion in the same period in 2021. Consequently, the booming demand for functional foods is stimulating the food and feed-grade amino acids market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Market?

Major players in the Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

• CJ CheilJedang Corporation

• Evonik Industries AG

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• DSM-Firmenich AG

• Lonza Group AG

• Wacker Chemie AG

What Are The Top Trends In The Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Industry?

In an effort to boost nutrient efficiency, reduce feed volumes, and promote sustainable livestock production through better amino acid delivery, key players in the food and feed grade amino acids market are focussing on creating innovative solutions like increasing L-lysine concentration. This refers to the elevation of the essential amino acid L-lysine in feed formulations, which allows for more efficient nutrient intake with less feed input. For instance, Evonik Industries AG, a chemical company based in Germany, rolled out an upgraded version of its Biolys product used in animal feed in May 2023. The new formulation now provides 62.4% L-lysine, representing an improved 80% ratio to lysine HCl, as compared to the previous version's 60% L-lysine at a 77% ratio. This enhancement ensures more efficient amino acid supplementation in livestock diets and the product retains valuable byproducts from the fermentation process, providing additional nutrients and energy.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Segments

The food and feed grade amino acids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Food Grade, Feed Grade

2) By Form: Powdered Amino Acids, Liquid Amino Acids

3) By Amino Acid Blends: Animal Feed Blends, Nutritional Supplements, Functional Food Blends, Fertilizer Blends, Pharmaceutical Blends

4) By Application: Flavors, Infant Formula, Animal Feed, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Food Grade: L-Glutamic Acid, L-Lysine, L-Threonine, Methionine, L-Tryptophan, Glycine, Valine

2) By Feed Grade: L-Lysine Hydrochloride, L-Threonine, DL-Methionine, L-Tryptophan, L-Valine, L-Isoleucine, Betaine

Which Regions Are Dominating The Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Market Landscape?

In 2025's Food And Feed Grade Amino Acids Global Market Report, North America was the most dominant region in 2024. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific will see the most rapid expansion during the forecast duration. The report comprehensively covers the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

