Demand for Food Amino Acids Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $15.17 billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Food Amino Acids Market Be By 2025?

There has been a swift expansion in the market size of food amino acids in the last couple of years. Projected to increase from $8.98 billion in 2024 to $10.00 billion in 2025, the market is forecasted to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The extensive growth in the past years was due to factors such as higher urbanization and disposable income, a burgeoning consumer emphasis on health and nutrition, an expansion in the sports and fitness industry, growing needs for dietary supplements, and widespread growth of global processed food supply chains.

In the upcoming years, the food amino acids market is predicted to witness a rapid increase, projecting a market size of $15.18 billion by 2029 with an 11.0% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). Factors contributing to the projected growth during the forecast period involve the escalated demand for clean-label and natural food items, the expansion in plant-based protein usage, consumer preference for functional food items increasing, health and wellness sectors getting more investments, and a surge in global demand for dairy and meat products. Predominant trends anticipated during this forecast period comprise collaborations between well-established ingredient manufacturers and new biotech firms, investments being made towards low-carbon production methods, initiatives related to circular economy, creation of biotech hubs and duty-free zones, comprehensive collaborations throughout the value chain, and the inclusion of digital appliances for demand prediction, stock control, and customer relation management.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Food Amino Acids Market Landscape?

The growth of the food amino acid market is anticipated to be fuelled by the escalating health consciousness. Comprehending and proactively focusing on physical, mental, and nutritional health delineates health consciousness. The rise primarily stems from the pervasive influence of chronic diseases and pandemics, underscoring the significance of preventive healthcare and robust immune system upkeep. Food amino acids, dietary supplements, contribute to health and well-being by facilitating muscle repair, strengthening the immune system, and catalyzing hormone and enzyme production crucial for bodily functions. To illustrate, an online poll held in May 2022 by the International Food Information Council, a US non-profit, involved 1,005 Americans between ages 18 to 80. The findings revealed that approximately 52% of participants abided by a specific dietary regimen in 2022, a rise from 39% in 2021. The most favored methods were clean eating (16%), mindful eating (14%), and calorie counting (13%). Consequently, the burgeoning health consciousness is propelling the food amino acids market forward.

Who Are The Top Players In The Food Amino Acids Market?

Major players in the Food Amino Acids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• Evonik Industries AG

• Koninklijke DSM N.V.

• Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Meihua Holdings Group Co. Ltd.

• Fufeng Group

• Daesang Corporation

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Food Amino Acids Industry?

Leading enterprises in the food amino acid market are honing their focus on the creation of unique, leucine-enriched essential amino acid products. These products are aimed to bolster muscle health, amplify nutritional content, and fulfill the growing demand for functional and preventive nutrition remedies. These specially designed formulations of leucine-enriched essential amino acids are intended to boost muscle protein creation, assist in recovery, and improve overall physical performance. Such benefits particularly apply to older members of the population and those who lead active lifestyles. For example, in November 2023, Ajinomoto Company (Thailand) Limited, a food products business based in Thailand, introduced AminoMOF. This is an advanced amino acid dietary supplement that incorporates Japan-sourced collagen and a leucine-enhanced array of eight necessary amino acids. This product has been designed to aid muscle and joint recovery and specifically targets the over four million aging individuals in Thailand suffering from muscle degradation and mobility difficulties.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Food Amino Acids Market

The food amino acids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Glutamic Acid, Lysine, Tryptophan, Methionine, Phenylalanine, Other Types

2) By Source: Chemical Synthesis, Fermentation, Protein Hydrolysis

3) By Form: Liquid, Powder

4) By Livestock: Plant-based Amino Acids, Animal-based Amino Acids, Synthetic Amino Acids

5) By Application: Nutraceuticals And Dietary Supplements, Infant Formula, Food Fortification, Convenience Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Glutamic Acid: Monosodium Glutamate (MSG), Glutamic Acid Powder, Liquid Glutamic Acid

2) By Lysine: L-Lysine Hydrochloride, L-Lysine Sulfate, Other Lysine Derivatives

3) By Tryptophan: L-Tryptophan Powder, Tryptophan Hydrochloride, Pharmaceutical Grade Tryptophan

4) By Methionine: DL-Methionine, L-Methionine, Methionine Hydroxy Analogue

5) By Phenylalanine: L-Phenylalanine, D-Phenylalanine, DL-Phenylalanine

6) By Other Types: Threonine, Valine, Isoleucine, Leucine, Histidine, Arginine, Cysteine

Food Amino Acids Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the top position in the Food Amino Acids Global Market Report and is projected to experience significant growth. The report includes a comprehensive coverage of all regions namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Notably, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to be the most rapidly growing region in the forecasted period.

