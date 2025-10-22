Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Market Anticipated to Grow at 4.3% CAGR Through 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Market In 2025?

The market size for the construction of power and communication lines and related structures has seen consistent growth in the recent past. The market is predicted to expand from a value of $316.57 billion in 2024 to $325.35 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%. Factors such as infrastructure development, rising urbanization, regulatory policies, economic growth and expanding global connectivity lay the groundwork for the growth experienced during the historic period.

In the coming years, a stable expansion is predicted for the market of power and communication line and associated structures construction, with its size projected to reach $385.74 billion in 2029. This will occur at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The increase can be traced to factors such as the integration of renewable energy, cybersecurity concerns, smart city strategies, governmental funding, and climate resilience. Key trends anticipated during this prediction period include breakthroughs in smart grid technology, modernizing infrastructures, the spread of 5G networks, government regulatory actions, as well as advances in automation and robotics.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Market?

The surge in demand for smart grid systems is anticipated to stimulate the development of the power and communication line and related structures construction sector. Smart grids, which are electricity systems utilizing digital and other advanced technologies to monitor and regulate the electricity flow from all sources to meet the diverse needs of end users, are employed to build power and communication lines as well as related structures. This makes it possible to gain an improved comprehension of the communication needs through traffic control and simulation. As an illustration, the International Energy Agency, an intergovernmental organization in France, stated in July 2024 that there was an increase in smart grid innovations by 13% in 2022, aligning with the path set in the Net Zero by 2050 scenario of the Agency. Consequently, the rising demand for smart grids is fuelling the expansion of the power and communication line and related structures construction industry.

Who Are The Key Players In The Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Industry?

Major players in the Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction include:

• Hitachi Ltd.

• General Electric

• Nipon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

• Nisshin Steel Co Ltd.

• JFE Steel Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• ABB Ltd.

• Toshiba Corporation

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Market In The Future?

The key trend in the power and communication line and structures construction market that is gaining traction is product innovation. Major players in the market are focusing on creating innovative solutions to consolidate their market presence. For example, Qualcomm Technologies Inc, a U.S.-based international corporation, launched a power line communication (PLC) product called QCA7006AQ in May 2022. The QCA7006AQ is designed to fulfill the communication needs of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, often known as electric vehicle supply equipment (EVSE), and to facilitate V2G. The unique features of QCA7006AQ also support HomePlug Audio Video (HPAV) streaming at physical layer rates exceeding 200 Mbps, thus providing a wired connection to the cloud through the charging station.

What Segments Are Covered In The Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Market Report?

The power and communication line and related structures construction market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Modulation Technique: Single Carrier Modulation, Multi Carrier Modulation, Spread Spectrum Modulation

3) By Frequency: Narrowband (3 Khz To 500 Khz), Broadband (Greater Than 500 Khz)

4) By Vertical: Industrial, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Transmission Towers, Poles And Masts, Conductors, Insulators, Transformers

2) By Software: Project Management Software, Design And Engineering Software, Monitoring And Control Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Consulting Services, Project Management Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Power And Communication Line And Related Structures Construction Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the way in power and communication line and related structures construction market. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the most rapidly expanding region in this market according to the global report during the prediction period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

