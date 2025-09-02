Logistics Plus Signs Sponsorship with Karşıyaka Basketball Club

Logistics Plus Sponsorship Karşıyaka Basketball Club

As the 2025–2026 season tips off, Logistics Plus reaffirms its commitment to excellence both on and off the court.

For us, this sponsorship is about more than basketball—it’s about teamwork, community, and a shared spirit of perseverance.” — Bahadir Erdil

IZMIR, ALSANCAK, TURKEY, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Logistics Plus Türkiye , part of Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP), a global leader in transportation, logistics, and unique supply chain solutions, is proud to announce that it has signed on as a sponsor of Karşıyaka Basketball Club for the upcoming 2025–2026 season.This sponsorship marks the continuation of a long-standing partnership with Karşıyaka Sports Club, which began in 2012. Over the course of more than a decade, Logistics Plus Türkiye has been a consistent supporter of the team and its community. As the 2025–2026 season tips off, LP reaffirms its commitment to excellence both on and off the court.“We are proud to continue our support of Karşıyaka Basketball Club,” said Bahadir Erdil , Managing Director of Logistics Plus Türkiye, and Global Projects Director for Logistics Plus, Inc. “For us, this sponsorship is about more than basketball—it’s about teamwork, community, and a shared spirit of perseverance. We look forward to cheering on the players, coaches, staff, and fans throughout what we hope will be another successful and inspiring season.”Karşıyaka Basketball Club, based in İzmir, Turkey, has a rich tradition of success and a loyal fan base. The team’s values of dedication, teamwork, and resilience closely align with the culture and mission of Logistics Plus.With this sponsorship, Logistics Plus extends its best wishes for a healthy and triumphant season ahead.About Logistics Plus Inc.Logistics Plus, Inc. (LP) is a 21st Century Logistics Company™. With annual global sales approaching $1 billion, Logistics Plus is a leading worldwide provider of transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, global logistics, project management, business intelligence, technology, and unique supply chain solutions. The company is recognized as one of the fastest-growing privately-owned logistics companies with a presence in 50+ countries worldwide. With its trademark Passion for Excellence™, Logistics Plus is consistently recognized as a great place to work and a top global logistics provider. Learn more at logisticsplus.com.

Logistics Plus Turkiye Coordinates Successful Shipment of Two Catamarans from Hong Kong to Turkiye

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.