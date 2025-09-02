Charlotte tops, Aurora second in new Lingoda analysis of 2025 city-inspired baby names

Over 59,000 U.S. babies received city names in 2025, led by Charlotte and Aurora, according to Social Security data reviewed by Lingoda

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingoda , the online language school , has released a new ranking of America’s most popular city-inspired baby names using the Social Security Administration’s 2025 dataset. The analysis found more than 59,000 U.S. babies were given names that match major U.S. cities, with Charlotte ranked No. 1 and Aurora No. 2. NBC 5 Chicago highlighted the findings after noting that Aurora, a Chicago suburb, placed second overall.nbcchicago.com - https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-suburb-ranks-second-on-new-list-of-most-popular-city-inspired-baby-names/3807277/ “Place names carry stories and identity. Our analysis shows that parents are choosing names that connect their children to meaningful locations across the country,” said Felix Wunderlich, co-founder of Lingoda. “ It is also striking how regional pride shapes choices, with several Texas cities appearing in the top 20.”Top 10 city-inspired baby names in 20241. Charlotte - 12,564 babies2. Aurora - 6,9243. Jackson - 6,8964. Elizabeth - 6,8835. Lincoln - 4,6446. Madison - 4,5997. Everett - 4,0148. Austin - 3,4079. Savannah - 2,49010. Tyler - 2,040Additional insights:Jackson is the most popular city-inspired name for boys, with 6,876 male babies.Michigan Mama News - https://michiganmamanews.com/2025/08/18/americas-most-popular-city-inspired-baby-names-revealed-warren-mi-ranks-14th/ NBC 5 Chicago covered Aurora’s No. 2 finish on August 9, 2025.NBC Chicago - https://www.nbcchicago.com/news/local/chicago-suburb-ranks-second-on-new-list-of-most-popular-city-inspired-baby-names/3807277/?utm_source=chatgpt.com MethodologyLingoda matched the SSA’s 2024 national baby-name data against the 300 most populous U.S. cities to identify exact name-to-city overlaps. Totals reflect combined male and female counts per name. SSA releases the prior year’s baby-name data each May.SSANBC 5 Chicago: “Chicago suburb ranks second on new list of most popular city-inspired baby names” (Aug 9, 2025).About LingodaLingoda is a Berlin-based online language school offering live, small-group and private classes 24/7 with native-level teachers. Founded by brothers Felix and Fabian Wunderlich, Lingoda teaches English, Business English, German, French, Spanish and Italian through a CEFR-aligned curriculum.

