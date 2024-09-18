Learn Italian Online With Lingoda’s Personalized Courses

learn Italian with Lingoda

Students Can Choose Flexible, Personalized Courses to Become Proficient or Fluent in the “Language of Love”

Italian is one of the most in-demand languages in the world, and we are proud to offer this course to help new language learners begin speaking it at a pace that works for them.” — Celia Felipe

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lingoda now offers the ability to learn Italian online with its newest language course. Lingoda added an Italian language curriculum in response to global demand in the United States, where approximately 709,000 people speak Italian at home. With the addition of this latest course, Lingoda now has six languages available in its flexible online curriculum.Known as one of the “love languages,” Italian is spoken by 85 million people. It's the official language of Italy and is also commonly spoken across the European Union, Switzerland , San Marino, Vatican City, Istria County in Croatia, and Slovene Istria in Slovenia. It’s also the fourth most popular language to learn worldwide.Lingoda’s unique online learning platform empowers students to customize their language journey based on their needs, budget, and available classroom and practice time. In addition to the live online classes, learners can keep practicing their language skills with self-study exercises.Learners can choose from the following course options:Sprint—This two-month course features 30 to 60 small online classes (three to five students) for students who want a challenge and earn a big reward in the end.Flex—For learners who need more flexibility, this course enables you to learn Italian online at a slower pace in small groups or private, one-on-one lessons with a native Italian speaker.Teams—This option provides 48 classes in an eight- to twelve-week time range for learners who want more structure and support. Learn Italian online with a dedicated, fixed team of instructors and classmates who will take you on the language journey with you."The Lingoda curriculum was created to build our students’ language skills in important areas in their everyday lives. We currently support beginner level, or A1 level, for Italian. This means learners begin with the basics, such as learning to introduce yourself, talk about your family, or order in a restaurant,” said Celia Felipe, Chief Product Officer at Lingoda. “Italian is one of the most in-demand languages in the world, and we are proud to offer this course to help new language learners begin speaking it at a pace that works for them.”Lingoda’s curriculum teaches students to speak Italian like a local. Learn Italian online for everyday situations, including accents, expressions, and humor. Learners will quickly feel comfortable speaking in the online classroom to fit in and understand locals' conversations effortlessly. Lingoda’s instructors are native language speakers who help students stay motivated with individual feedback to enable learning in a safe, supportive environment.Emi, a Lingoda learner studying Italian since June, said, “I like Lingoda a lot because of how flexible it is. I can do my language learning anytime, anywhere. I especially enjoy learning as a beginner since the materials are well structured and the teachers are all high-quality."With more than 60 online language classes starting every hour and more than 750,000 classes per year, learners can always find a class that fits their busy schedule.––About Lingoda: Founded in Berlin, Germany, in 2013, Lingoda stands at the forefront of online language education, offering flexible, comprehensive courses in German, English, Business English, French and Spanish, and now, Italian. Serving over 100,000 students globally with nearly 550,000 classes annually, Lingoda remains committed to breaking down language barriers and fostering global connection through comprehensive language learning. For more information, visit https://www.lingoda.com

