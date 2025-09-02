Submit Release
AI CERTs® Launches Robotics Engineer Bundle: 7-in-1 Certification Path for the Next Gen of Robotics Professionals

NY, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI CERTs®, a leading global authority in vendor-aligned and role-based artificial intelligence certification, is proud to announce the launch of the new Robotics Engineer AI certification Bundle, a powerful learning suite delivering seven certifications in one tailored track for robotics engineers and technologists.

Comprising AI+ Everyone™, AI+ Executive™, AI+ Ethics™, AI+ Robotics™, AI+ Cloud™, AI+ Data™, and AI+ Network™, the Robotics Engineer Bundle offers an all-encompassing curriculum designed to equip professionals with both foundational and frontier skills in robotics and AI integration.

This bundle brings strategic breadth and technical depth to the robotics domain: from leadership and ethics to robotics systems, cloud infrastructure, data science, and networking.

Learners gain access to a rich suite of self study materials, including high-quality video lectures, e-books, audiobooks, module quizzes, and supplemental resources—all accessible via mobile or tablet and enhanced with AI Mentor support. Upon completion, participants receive blockchain-secured, shareable certification credentials to validate their expertise.

This launch underscores AI CERTs®’ mission to build a billion-strong, future-ready workforce by delivering role-based, holistic certification paths that mirror the interdisciplinary demands of emerging technology careers.

About AI CERTs®:

AI CERTs® is a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Setting a global benchmark, all AI CERTs® programs follow ISO/IEC 17024:2012 standards for personnel certification, ensuring international recognition and rigorous quality assurance. This positions AI CERTs® certifications as not just learning experiences, but compliance-ready credentials trusted by employers, governments, and industry bodies worldwide.

Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTs® bridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio. With 50 established role-based certifications currently in the market and 50+ new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education. For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai

