Columbia River IT Solutions Joins EasyDMARC’s MSP Program to Enhance Email Security and Deliverability for Clients

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EasyDMARC, a vendor of the cloud-native email security and deliverability platform, announced today a strategic partnership with Columbia River IT Solutions, a leading managed service provider based in the USA.

This partnership will help Columbia River IT Solutions’ clients to protect their email domains from being used for phishing and other fraudulent activities, as well as improve their email deliverability rate.

Email security has become a significant concern for businesses of all sizes as cyberattacks, such as phishing and spoofing, are becoming increasingly sophisticated. Verizon DBIR 2021 mentions that 93% of all successful cyberattacks begin with a phishing email.

In light of this, Columbia River IT Solutions has taken a proactive approach to help its clients secure their email domains and protect their sensitive information.

"We truly believe this collaboration with EasyDMARC is a game-changer, helping us deliver on our promise of building a more secure and resilient online environment for our clients. We're committed to making security simpler, and EasyDMARC aligns with our strategic objectives," said Dan Roberts, Co-Founder & Chief Sales Officer at Columbia River IT Solutions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Columbia River IT Solutions to our growing partner network. Their commitment to delivering exceptional IT services and support to their clients aligns perfectly with our mission to make email safer for everyone," said Gerasim Hovhannisyan, CEO of EasyDMARC.

The DMARC standard enables the automatic flagging and removal of receiving emails that are impersonating senders’ domains. It is a crucial way to prevent outbound phishing and spoofing attempts.

About Columbia River IT Solutions

Columbia River IT Solutions is dedicated to empowering local businesses with innovative and reliable IT solutions that drive growth and success in the community. The company fosters an inclusive environment where everyone—clients, employees, and their families—feels valued, respected, and supported.

By tailoring its managed services to meet diverse needs, Columbia River IT Solutions builds strong relationships and contributes to a thriving, equitable, and connected local economy. It helps the community grow stronger and create opportunities for all.

www.columbiariverit.com

About EasyDMARC

EasyDMARC is a cloud-native B2B SaaS to solve email security and deliverability problems in just a few clicks. With advanced tools, such as its AI-powered DMARC Report Analyzer, DMARC, SPF, DKIM cloud management solutions, and email source reputation monitoring, EasyDMARC’s platform helps customers stay safe and maintain the health of their domains without risk.

www.easydmarc.com

