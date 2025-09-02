Asset-Backed Securities Market Size to Reach USD 11,743.57 Billion by 2034, Growing at 5.48% CAGR
Asset-backed Securities Market Research Report By, Asset Class, Security Structure, Credit Rating, Maturity, RegionalOR, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global asset-backed securities (ABS) market has experienced steady growth in recent years and is poised for further expansion in the coming decade. In 2024, the market size was valued at USD 6,886.77 billion and is projected to grow from USD 7,264.30 billion in 2025 to an impressive USD 11,743.57 billion by 2034, reflecting a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.48% during the forecast period (2025–2034). The market’s growth is driven by increasing demand for structured finance solutions, rising consumer credit activity, and growing institutional investments in securitized products.
Key Drivers of Market Growth
Rising Consumer Credit and Loan Origination- The surge in auto loans, credit card receivables, and student loans has fueled the issuance of ABS products. With rising consumer borrowing trends, financial institutions are increasingly turning to securitization to manage risk and improve liquidity.
Institutional Investor Demand- Institutional investors, including pension funds, insurance companies, and asset managers, are actively seeking asset-backed securities due to their attractive risk-return profile and diversification benefits, thereby driving steady demand in the market.
Regulatory Support and Market Stability- Reforms in structured finance markets, improved risk assessment frameworks, and increased transparency in securitization processes have boosted investor confidence, supporting sustainable market growth.
Technological Advancements in Financial Markets- The adoption of fintech, AI-powered analytics, and blockchain in securitization processes has streamlined risk assessment, credit scoring, and transaction monitoring, enhancing efficiency and transparency in ABS markets.
Diversification of Underlying Assets- The expansion of ABS products beyond traditional auto loans and credit card receivables to include assets like healthcare receivables, renewable energy projects, and digital infrastructure financing has broadened the market scope significantly.
Key Companies in the Asset-Backed Securities Market Include:
• JPMorgan Chase & Co.
• Citigroup Inc.
• Bank of America Corporation
• Wells Fargo & Company
• Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
• Morgan Stanley
• Deutsche Bank AG
• Barclays PLC
• Credit Suisse Group AG
• UBS Group AG
• Royal Bank of Canada
• BNP Paribas
• Société Générale
• HSBC Holdings plc
• Nomura Holdings, Inc., among others
Market Segmentation
To provide a comprehensive analysis, the asset-backed securities market is segmented based on type, underlying asset, end-user, and region.
1. By Type
• Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS)
• Collateralized Debt Obligations (CDOs)
• Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs)
• Credit Card ABS
• Auto Loan ABS
• Student Loan ABS
• Others
2. By Underlying Asset
• Residential Mortgages
• Commercial Loans
• Consumer Loans (Auto, Credit Card, Personal Loans)
• Corporate Debt Instruments
• Specialty Assets
3. By End-User
• Institutional Investors
• Banks & Financial Institutions
• Insurance Companies
• Pension Funds
• Hedge Funds
4. By Region
• North America: Dominates the market due to strong securitization practices and institutional demand.
• Europe: Growth driven by regulatory frameworks like STS (Simple, Transparent, and Standardized) securitization.
• Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region, fueled by financial market development in China, India, and Japan.
• Rest of the World (RoW): Steady growth expected in Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.
The global asset-backed securities market is on a steady upward trajectory, supported by rising consumer credit activity, investor appetite for structured finance, and diversification of asset classes. As financial institutions continue leveraging securitization for liquidity and risk management, the ABS market is expected to remain a vital pillar of the global financial system.
