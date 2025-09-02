Avalue ARC-39 Series Rugged Touch Panel PCs Driven by IET Modular Design for Edge AI Applications

Avalue ARC-39 Series

NEW TAIPEI CITY,, TAIWAN, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the demand for high-performance, flexible, and reliable edge computing devices continues to rise across industries such as smart manufacturing, smart healthcare, and smart retail, Avalue Technologyofficially launched its new ARC-39 series of rugged touch panel PCs. This series, powered by the latest IntelAlder-Lake N/ Amston Lake/ Twin Lake platform and available in seven different sizes, features the exclusive IET (Intelligent Expansion Technology) modular expansion design as its core highlight. This provides customers with unprecedented flexibility and customization capabilities, accelerating intelligent deployments in various vertical application fields.Diverse Sizes, Rugged Design, and Modular ExpansionThe ARC-39 series includes seven models — ARC-1039, ARC-10W39, ARC-1239, ARC-1539, ARC-15W39, ARC-18W39, and ARC-21W39 — offering a comprehensive range of sizes from 10.1” to 21.5” to meet diverse industrial needs. All models are equipped with high-performance IntelN97/ X7433RE /N150 processors with optional upgrades to higher-end IntelCore™ 3 Processor N305/ N355 and support up to 16GB of DDR5 SO-DIMM memory, providing powerful computing performance.To withstand harsh industrial environments, the entire ARC-39 series possesses outstanding rugged features, including shock (20G) and vibration (2Grms) resistance that complies with MIL-STD-810G standards. The front panel is rated IP65 for water and dust resistance, while the rear panel is rated IP41, ensuring stable operation in humid or dusty environments. The products offer a choice between Full Flat PCAP multi-touch or 5-wire resistive touch panels. The resistive touch models also support a wide operating temperature range of -20°C to 60°C, making them suitable for extreme temperature conditions.Furthermore, the most significant feature of this series is its IET modular expansion technology. Through swappable IET modules, users can quickly expand I/O interfaces as needed, such as adding USB, HDMI, CAN Bus, RS-232, or other customized functions. This significantly shortens development and deployment time and reduces the total cost of ownership.High Flexibility, High Integration, Meeting Diverse Industrial DemandsWith its powerful computing performance, durable rugged design, and highly flexible IET expansion modules, the ARC-39 series provides a highly agile system integration capability, bringing significant benefits to various edge applications:Smart Manufacturing & Industrial Automation: Functions as an HMI (Human-Machine Interface) or production line control panel. Its rugged design withstands dust and vibration in factory environments, while the IET module allows flexible I/O expansion to connect various sensors and control devices for real-time production monitoring and data acquisition.Smart Retail & Transportation: Serves as a self-service kiosk, digital signage, or in-vehicle infotainment system. The IET module can be equipped with 5G or LTE modules for high-speed wireless connectivity, and its superior shock resistance ensures stability in transportation applications.Logistics & Warehouse Management: Acts as a forklift operation terminal, control panel for automated guided vehicles (AGVs), or HMI for warehouse management systems. Its shock- and vibration-resistant features, along with wide temperature support, ensure reliable operation in demanding logistics environments.Facing an increasingly complex and fragmented edge computing market, Avalue firmly believes that modularity and high integration are key to future product development. The IET modular design of the ARC-39 series is not only a technological innovation but also a precise response to industry trends. This design model allows customers to develop optimal solutions for their specific vertical applications at a lower cost and faster speed. Through IET modules, customers no longer need to redesign the entire system for a single function, greatly improving product development efficiency and market competitiveness.

