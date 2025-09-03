Engine-Driven Welders Market to Reach $1.86 Billion by 2029 with 5.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Engine-Driven Welders Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Engine-Driven Welders Market Size And Growth?

The market size for engine-driven welders has seen significant growth lately. It is predicted to rise from $1.42 billion in 2024 to $1.51 billion in 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8%. The historic growth can be ascribed to factors such as industrialization in burgeoning economies, usage in military and defense sectors, expansion in the mining industry, and increased activities in shipbuilding and marine repairs.

The market for engine-driven welders is projected to experience considerable growth in the coming years, rising to a value of $1.86 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The projected growth during this period can be ascribed to factors such as the enlargement of oil and gas pipelines, the growth of the rental market, increased shipbuilding and repair activities, industrial growth in upcoming economies, and the augmentation of mining and quarrying operations. Key trends anticipated for this period involve the integration of hybrid power systems, the advancement of engine efficiency innovations, remote surveillance and telematics, technologies for reducing noise, and the adoption of digital control panels and interfaces.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Engine-Driven Welders Market?

The surge in construction activities is projected to spur the expansion of the engine-driven welders market. Construction activities encompass all operations and proceedings linked with the establishment, modification, or mending of structures, including buildings, roads, bridges, and other infrastructures. The escalating construction activities triggered by an increase in population lead to an increased demand for residential homes, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities to satisfy growing population needs. Engine-driven welders facilitate construction proceedings by supplying dependable, movable welding power at locations that are isolated and off-grid, which helps in effective on-site construction, assembly of structural steel, and necessary equipment fixes required for ongoing project development. As an example, in January 2025, a report from the Department for Business & Trade, a governmental organization based in the UK, revealed that total new orders for construction saw a surge of 15.9% to $1,964 million (£1,436 million) in the first quarter of 2024 as opposed to the last quarter of 2023. Hence, the rising construction activities are stimulating the growth of the engine-driven welders market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Engine-Driven Welders Market?

Major players in the Engine-Driven Welders Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

• Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

• Kohler Co.

• Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc.

• ESAB India Limited

• Airgas Inc.

• Miller Electric Mfg LLC

• Denyo Co Ltd.

• Multiquip Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Engine-Driven Welders Market?

The primary players in the engine-driven welders industry are putting forth efforts to create revolutionary solutions, such as small, multi-operational engine welders, that aim to boost versatility, portability, and efficiency in field and construction use. A compact multi-process engine welder is a diminutive, transportable welding apparatus driven by an engine with the ability to perform various welding processes. An illustrative example is Miller Electric Mfg. LLC, a US-based fabricator of cutting and welding equipment, which in October 2023 introduced the new Bobcat 265 and Bobcat 230 engine-driven welders. These new Bobcat welders provide reliable welding and auxiliary power across numerous applications. The Bobcat 265 comes with a fresh digital user interface and Auto-Set technology for swift, precise weld setup. It possesses a state-of-the-art independent welder-generator system that reduces arc and tool interaction, enhancing welding quality and allowing uninterrupted tool usage. This device facilitates multiprocess welding with a direct spool gun connection for aluminum, ArcReach technology for weld joint parameter adjustments, and an optional battery charge/crank assist feature, with convenient 240V tool connectivity. The Bobcat 230 offers stable performance with superior arc quality for 7018 and 6010 electrodes, along with a simplified one-knob interface for easier, precise settings. Moreover, it has independent welder-generator energy for stable operation, 240V tool usage without the need for adapters, and a digital fuel gauge with maintenance notifications, which enhance job-site efficiency.

How Is The Engine-Driven Welders Market Segmented?

The engine-driven welders market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Diesel Engine, Gasoline Engine, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Fueled Engine, Propane Engine

2) By Welding Process: Electric(Arc) Welding, Metal Inert Gas Welding (MIG), Tungsten Inert Gas Welding (TIG)

3) By Output Power: Less Than 200 Amps, 200-500 Amps, More Than 500 Amps

4) By Application: Construction, Pipeline, Mining, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Diesel Engine: Single-Cylinder Diesel Engine Welders, Multi-Cylinder Diesel Engine Welders, High-Capacity Diesel Engine Welders, Portable Diesel Engine Welders

2) By Gasoline Engine: Single-Cylinder Gasoline Engine Welders, Multi-Cylinder Gasoline Engine Welders, Lightweight Gasoline Engine Welders, Compact Gasoline Engine Welders

3) By Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Fueled Engine: Dedicated LPG Engine Welders, Dual-Fuel LPG/Gasoline Engine Welders, Low-Emission LPG Engine Welders, Portable LPG Engine Welders

4) By Propane Engine: Dedicated Propane Engine Welders, Dual-Fuel Propane/Gasoline Engine Welders, High-Efficiency Propane Engine Welders, Low-Noise Propane Engine Welders

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Engine-Driven Welders Market?

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the global market for engine-driven welders. Anticipated to see the most rapid growth in the future is the Asia-Pacific region. The market report for engine-driven welders encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

