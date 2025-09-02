ICRAPAIN 2025 in Kolkata Brings Together Global Experts in Pain Medicine

ICRAPAIN2025 at Kolkata ICRAPAIN2025 at Kolkata

Daradia: The Pain Clinic hosts international scientific meeting with 250 delegates and faculty from five nations

KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Conference on Recent Advances in Pain ( ICRAPAIN 2025) concluded successfully in Kolkata, India, bringing together leading voices in pain medicine from across Asia and Europe. Organized by Daradia : The Pain Clinic, the three-day scientific meeting was held from August 30 to September 1, 2025, at Altair Boutique Hotel and featured more than 250 participants from multiple countries.A distinguished international faculty contributed to the academic program, with experts representing India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ireland, and Malaysia. The conference provided a platform for cross-border collaboration, academic exchange, and training in advanced interventional techniques.The scientific sessions covered a wide spectrum of topics, including:Interventional Spine Procedures: Fluoroscopy- and ultrasound-guided techniques for radicular pain, facet interventions, and minimally invasive RFA procedures.Musculoskeletal Ultrasound (MSK USG): Diagnostic scanning and ultrasound-guided joint and nerve blocks.Cancer Pain & Palliative Care: Multidisciplinary approaches for advanced cancer patients.Regenerative Medicine: Updates on platelet-rich plasma (PRP), bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC), and biologic therapies.Spine Fracture Management: Vertebroplasty and emerging technologies for osteoporosis-related fractures.Interactive elements such as hands-on ultrasound and fluoroscopy workshops, live demonstrations, scientific paper sessions, and academic quiz competitions created a dynamic learning environment for delegates.Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Gautam Das, Founder and Director of Daradia, remarked:“Our vision for ICRAPAIN has always been to create an academic bridge between regions. This year’s participation reflects how pain medicine is increasingly a global discipline. By combining research, innovation, and hands-on learning, we aim to contribute to the worldwide advancement of interventional pain management.”Dr. Sushpa Das, Chief Consultant at Daradia and Organizing Secretary of ICRAPAIN 2025, added:“The inclusion of faculty from Europe and Asia underscores the universal relevance of pain medicine. We have seen enormous enthusiasm from delegates to learn, share, and adapt new techniques to their local contexts. This reinforces our belief that global collaboration is essential to improving patient care everywhere.”Daradia: The Pain Clinic has established itself as a leading institution in pain medicine education , research, and clinical care. Over the past two decades, the center has trained more than 4,500 physicians worldwide and contributed extensively to textbooks, guidelines, and innovations such as virtual simulators for physician training.The success of ICRAPAIN 2025 highlights Kolkata’s growing role as a hub for academic exchange in pain medicine. With participants traveling internationally and strong regional representation, the event reinforced the need for multinational collaboration in tackling chronic pain, a health challenge with significant social and economic impact across the globe.The organizing committee announced plans to expand international collaborations and involve an even wider faculty base for future editions of ICRAPAIN, strengthening its position as a global academic platform in pain medicine.For international media inquiries, photos, or collaboration opportunities:📧 info@daradia.com| 🌐 www.daradia.com

