Bolivia Plays a Key Role in Contemporary International Climate Action

Bolivia contributes to global climate solutions through cooperation, science, and ethical commitment

LA PAZ, BOLIVIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Special Analysis ArticleAuthorized adaptation of the original prepared by InfoRSE , in coordination with academic institutions, civil society organizations, and specialists in climate action and independent science.In the context of an accelerating global climate crisis, Bolivia stands out for promoting a comprehensive and collaborative approach that integrates science, ethics, and diverse perspectives to foster real and sustainable solutions. This analysis presents evidence-based proposals that challenge conventional views and pave the way for new ways of understanding and addressing current climate challenges.Ethical and Plural Perspectives on the Climate CrisisBolivia advances on the international climate stage through alliances that promote an ethical and plural vision, recognizing that the climate crisis goes beyond CO₂ and involves complex factors that require a systemic approach for effective management. This pluralistic perspective reinforces the country’s commitment to integrated and collaborative solutions to global environmental challenges.Beyond CO₂: Critical Voices on the Dominant IPCC ApproachJosé Ríos, an expert in sustainable development, notes that the IPCC’s approach has focused primarily on CO₂ emissions, which limits a comprehensive understanding of the climate crisis and widens the gap between global policies and reality, hindering the mitigation of climate impacts that continue to increase.He also observes that current climate indices do not reflect a true reduction in the frequency and intensity of impacts such as wildfires, floods, earthquakes, and others—key aspects for assessing real mitigation.This perspective is shared by several scientists, including Richard Lindzen, Judith Curry, and Freeman Dyson, who argue that the IPCC’s approach is influenced by political and economic interests and does not address the full complexity of the climate system. Additionally, astrophysicist Valentina Zharkova and physicist Michio Kaku emphasize the importance of cosmic and planetary physical factors that go beyond human emissions.Towards Open Science and Global DiplomacyGrecia Paola Molina, environmental engineer and local coordinator of Creative Society in Bolivia, highlights the importance of multidisciplinary approaches and open access to rigorous scientific data to understand and respond effectively to the climate crisis. She points to the ALLATRA reports, presented in diplomatic forums under the leadership of Maryna Ovtsynova, President of ALLATRA, including COP29, with representation also planned for COP30. Ms. Molina also emphasizes the ethical foundation provided by the encyclical Laudato Si’, reaffirmed by Pope Leo XIV, and the role of the Vatican as a permanent UN observer in promoting care for our “common home.”Institutional Cooperation in Bolivia for Ethical and Participatory Climate ScienceThe Catholic University of Bolivia “San Pablo” and the Department of Research, Science, and Technology (DICyT) of the Autonomous University Juan Misael Saracho collaborate as reviewers of the international report “Nanoplastics in the Biosphere: From Molecular Impact to Planetary Crisis,” with the observer participation of the Environmental Support Program and the FAUTAPO Foundation. The latter, through its manager Andreas Preisig, highlights Bolivia’s strategic role in building global solutions that prioritize the common good, ethics, and dialogue between traditional knowledge and scientific expertise.Meanwhile, the NGO IRŨ, through its president Paola Valdez, adheres to the report’s objectives, emphasizing that these initiatives are fundamental for ensuring a sustainable future for present and future generations. Similarly, SheKnows Space, an important women’s platform in Bolivia focused on training and visibility, promotes a space for learning, inspiration, and action in the face of environmental challenges, reaffirming its commitment to contribute to this collective effort under the motto: “Ethics, commitment, and female leadership for a planet that needs everyone”, according to its founders Isabel Araníbar and Patricia Leyton.Under the motto “Planet Health and Wellbeing”, Laboratorios Bagó, accredited with the ESPGreen Seal for its ethical and sustainability commitment, also participates. Together with the Creative Society Project, the company contributes to producing and disseminating educational tools based on ALLATRA’s international scientific reports, which will be presented at the UNFCCC COP 2025.After analyzing commitments and the need for solutions, a key question arises:Is the Green Financial System a Climate Solution?José Ríos points out the limitations of financial instruments, such as green bonds and carbon credits, in addressing the ecological crisis.Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals requires up to 7 trillion dollars annually, yet only 2.5% is allocated to climate action. In 2022, over 32 million people were displaced by climate events, with losses exceeding 20 billion dollars. Losses from natural disasters surpass 400 billion dollars, and eradicating global hunger would require 40 billion. Although annual green financing exceeds 600 billion dollars, much is spent on administrative costs, while global losses exceed one trillion dollars—revealing that “the problem is not a lack of resources, but the absence of priorities.”In light of this reality, Ríos proposes redirecting the green financial system toward a paradigm centered on concrete actions within the context of the planetary emergency. This approach should recognize science and global security and defense technologies as common goods of humanity, promoted through responsible, inclusive, and collaborative governance capable of generating measurable and real results.Agenda 2030 and the Paris AgreementRíos analyzes the challenges of the 2030 Agenda and its extension to 2045 through the Pact for the Future, noting that extending deadlines is insufficient if the structural causes of the ecological crisis are not addressed with comprehensive and systemic solutions. Regarding the Paris Agreement, he highlights that, although the commitment to limit warming to 1.5 °C is reaffirmed and greater ambition promoted, a CO₂-focused approach will continue to constrain targets and outcomes.Science and Action: A Window of OpportunityThe main challenge of climate action lies not in implementing palliative measures but in addressing the structural causes of the crisis. Science offers concrete and viable solutions, “provided they are applied in time.”Twenty years ago, ALLATRA warned of the threat of micro- and nanoplastics (MNP), whose accumulation in the oceans reduces the planet’s thermoregulation capacity—a natural function essential for mitigating global warming. In this context, it proposed the GAA technology (Atmospheric Water Generators), an opportunity that was then feasible but has now been lost due to high MNP saturation. This underscores the vital importance of “making timely decisions in risk management.” Currently, a temporal window remains to develop, in the short term, effective mechanisms to remove MNP from both the atmosphere and the human body, as well as to neutralize their electrostatic charge.In addition to this challenge, humanity now faces an even greater threat: the ascending magmatic plume in Siberia, considered the most critical ongoing risk to the planet. This phenomenon links geophysical processes across regions. As an urgent measure, ALLATRA scientists propose controlled degassing to reduce increasing pressure on the Earth and mitigate a large-scale catastrophic impact. The recent volcanic activity and geophysical events recorded in 2025 in various regions reinforce the urgency of implementing this measure. This leads to the next point.Kamchatka: Signs of a Global Risk PhaseThe earthquakes, tsunamis, and eruptions in Kamchatka, Russia, which affected multiple countries, demonstrate the complexity and interconnection of climate and geodynamic risks. These events underscore the urgency of unified global action, based on a comprehensive approach to risk prevention and management within the framework of planetary security and defense. This requires integrating advanced science and technologies, free from patents and universally accessible, while promoting international cooperation without geopolitical constraints, capable of generating effective solutions and safeguarding humanity’s future.Bolivia: Strategic Preparedness and Plural VisionBolivian society takes an active role in responding to planetary risks through a pluralistic approach that integrates the international engagement of civil society, strategic preparedness, traditional knowledge, independent science, and pioneering legal frameworks. Among these advances, the Law of Mother Earth as a subject of rights, recognized and supported by the UN, stands out. Operationally, the Vice Ministry of Civil Defense, in collaboration with ALLATRA and Sociedad Creativa, conducts high-specialization training for key Armed Forces teams to anticipate and respond to high-impact threats.These initiatives strengthen multisectoral and multi-stakeholder cooperation under principles of climate and social justice, contributing to building a unified international responsibility aimed at effectively confronting and mitigating climate and geodynamic threats and impacts, protecting “the planet, our common home, and Mother Earth.”For the full article and more information, please visit the original at InfoRSE.

