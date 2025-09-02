Titan OS Partners with BBC Studios to expand its free content offering with 5 channels

Titan OS Partners with BBC Studios

BBC Food, BBC Travel, BBC History, Top Gear and BBC Drama will be available via Titan OS on Philips Smart TVs and Sony's Android TVs across European markets

BARCELONA, BARCELONA, SPAIN, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan OS S.L. (Titan OS), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has partnered with BBC Studios, to launch five channels this September, significantly expanding its high-quality content offering with a wide range of genres and iconic shows. These channels will be accessible via Titan OS on Philips and Sony’s Android TVs, and soon, they will expand to other devices, including JVC. Each channel will feature curated and localised content tailored to the preferences of viewers in each market, bringing the BBC’s hallmark of quality entertainment to a broader audience.

- BBC Food (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Taste your way through the world from the comfort of your sofa. Featuring the BBC's favourite chefs and presenters. Content highlights include: Hairy Bikers USA, Nigel Slater’s Dish of the Day, Nigelissima, Rick Stein’s Spain

- BBC Travel (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) Spectacular locations and stories, celebrating the beauty and diversity of the world, from the BBC’s award-winning presenters. Content highlights include: Indian Ocean with Simon Reeve, Joanna Lumley's Trans-Siberian Adventure, Mekong River with Sue Perkins, The Moaning of Life, Tribal Bootcamp

- BBC History (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) From ancient times to modern times, these documentaries explore every corner of the earth, sharing knowledge, asking the big questions, and discovering the stories that shaped our world. Content highlights include: American Dynasties, Ancient Worlds, Infamous Assassinations, Royal History’s

Myths & Secrets, Six Wives of Henry VIII

- Top Gear (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Nordics) The ultimate destination for car enthusiasts who appreciate British humour, high-quality production values, adrenaline-fueled journeys, epic challenges, car reviews and of course, enigmatic racing driver, The Stig.

- BBC Drama (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Nordics) The best of British storytelling from BBC Studios’ catalogue, featuring global stars, world-class writers and award-winning drama. Content highlights include: New Tricks, Call The Midwife, Silent Witness, Pride & Prejudice.



"We are proud to bring some of the BBC Studios' most iconic and beloved content to our growing Channels offering," said Judith Díaz, Content Partnerships Director at Titan OS. "From globally acclaimed factual series to celebrate British dramas, this partnership reflects our commitment to delivering premium, free content to audiences across Europe."

Head of Digital & On-Demand EMEA at BBC Studios, Kasia Jablonska “The expansion of our FAST channels is a real testament to the quality of BBC Studios’ award-winning content. I am delighted even more audiences across EMEA will be able to enjoy the inspiring, thought-provoking, entertaining shows now available via Titan OS”

The six channels will be seamlessly integrated into Titan OS’s Electronic Program Guide (EPG) and homepage navigation, ensuring viewers can easily find and enjoy their favourite BBC content. This partnership underscores Titan OS’s commitment to offering high-quality entertainment experiences, and marks another step in its mission to redefine the way viewers discover and enjoy content.

###

About Titan OS S.L.

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalised experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels. www.titanos.tv

About BBC Studios

BBC Studios is the main commercial arm of BBC Commercial Ltd and generated revenues of £1.8 billion in the last year and profits of over £200 million for a third consecutive year. Able to take an idea seamlessly from thought to screen and beyond, the business is built on two operating areas: the Content Studio, which produces, invests and distributes TV and audio globally and Media & Streaming, with BBC branded channels, services including UKTV, bbc.com and BritBox International and joint ventures in the UK and internationally. The business made more than 2,800 hours of award-winning British programmes last year for a wide range of UK and global broadcasters and platforms. Its content is

internationally recognised across a broad range of genres and specialisms, and includes world-famous brands like Strictly Come Dancing/Dancing with the Stars, the Planet series, Bluey and Doctor Who.

