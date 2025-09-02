Sprockets Market is Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 6.9 % to Reach US$ 11.9 Billion by 2035

Global Sprockets Market grows with rising demand in industrial automation, automotive, and construction for durable, high-performance power transmission.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sprockets market is expected to grow significantly over the next decade, rising from USD 6.1 billion in 2025 to USD 11.9 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 6.9%. Market growth is fueled by the expanding construction sector and rising demand for agricultural machinery and industrial automation.Sprockets are valued for their durability, efficiency, and high-torque transmission, making them essential components in construction equipment, farm machinery, and automated industrial systems.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What are the Drivers of the Sprockets Market?Industrial automation relies on various equipment to optimize production, with sprockets playing a key role in power transmission. They enable smooth rotational motion between motors, gears, and conveyors, ensuring coordinated system operations.Conveyor systems, widely used in manufacturing and logistics, depend on chains, belts, and sprockets to transport materials efficiently along production lines.Market growth is also fueled by sprockets’ ability to manage torque effectively, enhancing operational efficiency and energy savings. For example, in May 2023, U.S. Tsubaki launched Dura Drum Sprockets for heavy-duty conveyor systems, offering improved reliability, longevity, and reduced downtime—factors that reinforce the demand for high-performance sprockets in industrial applications.What are the Regional Trends of the Sprockets Market?The Asia-Pacific region leads the sprockets market, driven by rapid industrialization in China and India, strong manufacturing bases, cost-effective labor, and abundant raw materials. Growth is further supported by expanding automotive, mining, and manufacturing sectors, alongside initiatives like China’s Industry 4.0 and Make in India.North America and Europe remain key markets due to demand for precision-engineered sprockets in automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery. North America benefits from infrastructure projects, material handling advancements, and the rise of electric vehicles, while Europe emphasizes innovation, automation, and sustainability.Latin America and the Middle East & Africa show steady growth through infrastructure expansion, energy sector development, and modernization. Countries such as Brazil, Mexico, UAE, and South Africa are emerging as important contributors, offering long-term potential for high-performance and innovative sprocket solutions.Competitive AnalysisThe sprockets market is highly competitive, with global and regional players vying on durability, customization, cost-efficiency, and supply chain reliability.Leading companies focus on product innovation, developing corrosion-resistant materials, wear-resistant coatings, and high-load transmission solutions. Advanced manufacturing techniques, including heat treatment, precision machining, and automation, enhance product longevity and performance. Rising demand for lightweight, energy-efficient, and maintenance-free sprockets has spurred polymer-based variants, especially for food, beverage, and packaging machinery.While global players dominate heavy-duty and high-performance applications, regional manufacturers in Asia-Pacific and Eastern Europe are capturing cost-sensitive markets like agricultural machinery, bicycles, and aftermarket replacements by offering low-cost customization, quick delivery, and localized support.Key players in the sprockets industry include Tsubakimoto Chain Group, Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc., Rexnord Corporation, SKF Group, Renold PLC, PT International, ABB Ltd., Boston Gear LLC, and other players.Recent DevelopmentIn January 2025, Kempower, a leading provider of DC fast-charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), announced a strategic partnership with Sprocket Power, a US-based company headquartered in New York. The collaboration aims to provide commercial entities with a seamless solution that integrates EV charging outlets with sustainable power generation and storage, primarily to help manage utility costs effectively.In December 2023, L. G. Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd., a prominent organization within the Indian automotive industry, made a significant stride in the electric vehicle sector by becoming the first Indian company to launch an electric bike chain sprocket kit. This kit, produced under their popular ROLON brand, is currently supplied exclusively to TorkGet Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Segmentation of Sprockets MarketBy Pitch :StandardBelow 1/2 Inches1/2 to 1 Inches1.1 to 1.5 Inches1.6 to 2 InchesAbove 2 InchesCustomizedBy Material :SteelStainless SteelCarbon SteelCast IronThermoplasticsOthersBy Bore :PlainTaper LockBy Strand :SimplexDuplexTriplexBy Application :ConveyorsRotor RollersOther DrivesBy End-Use :BicyclesMotorcyclesBuilding & ConstructionFood & BeveragesGlass & PlasticTextilesAgricultural EquipmentOthersBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Tubing Heads MarketBelt Scales MarketBomb Suppression Blanket MarketBomb Suppression Blanket (BSB) Ballistic Blankets V50 Standard MarketAbout Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. 