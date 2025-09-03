Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market?

In recent times, there has been a significant growth in the market size of dry mix mortar additives and chemicals. The market, which was valued at $22.77 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $24.55 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth during the historical period can be credited to a variety of factors. These include increased urbanization and infrastructural development, a higher demand for effective construction materials, a growing awareness of energy-efficient building practices, government initiatives towards affordable housing, and the increasing preference for ready-mix construction solutions.

In the coming years, the market size for dry mix mortar additives and chemicals is predicted to undergo significant expansion. It is forecasted to reach $32.77 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.5%. The expected growth during the forecast period can be linked to various reasons including accelerated infrastructure development in emerging countries, an increase in smart city projects, heightened investment in transportation infrastructure, a boost in prefabricated construction, and an increased need for fire-resistant materials. Key trends expected during this period comprise the use of nanomaterials to improve performance, the utilization of self-healing concrete additives, the creation of bio-based and environmentally friendly chemical formulations, 3D printing techniques employing dry mix mortar, and the application of artificial intelligence and data analytics in the design of formulations.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27008&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market?

The increasing interest in eco-friendly building practices is anticipated to bolster the expansion of the dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market in the future. Sustainable construction involves construction methods that minimize environmental harm and effectively utilize resources. The swelling requirement for sustainable construction is a result of regulatory pressures to reduce carbon emissions as governments are imposing stricter green building regulations and climate policies, necessitating builders to adopt eco-friendly practices to adhere and evade penalties. Dry-mix mortar additives and chemicals contribute to sustainable construction by enhancing water retention, adhesion, and durability in mortar, thereby prolonging the lifespan of buildings and lessening repair and material wastage. For example, in July 2024, the US Green Building Council, a US-based non-profit organization, confirmed its involvement in more than 46,000 residential projects certified under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building rating system. There was a proximate 5% increase in new LEED residential project registrations in 2023. As a result, the burgeoning demand for sustainable construction is propelling the growth of the mortar additives and chemicals market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market?

Major players in the Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Global Market Report 2025 include:

• BASF SE

• Dow Inc.

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

• Shin-Etsu Chemical Co Ltd.

• Evonik Industries AG

• Sika AG

• Wacker Chemie AG

• Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V.

• MAPEI S.p.A.

• Ashland Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Sector?

The major players in the dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market are making strides in technology, such as employing natural cellulose ether-based thickeners, to bolster the sustainability and performance levels of their products. These thickeners are water-soluble polymers extracted from natural cellulose, or plant fiber, which undergo chemical modification to improve elements like water retention, thickening, and workability in items like paints and dry mix mortars. For example, in April 2022, specialty chemical firm Nouryon Chemicals Holding B.V., situated in the Netherlands, unveiled Bermocoll FLOW cellulose ether, a natural substitute that provides excellent resistance to spattering and low splash, while enhancing the flow and leveling characteristics in water-based paints and mortars. With unique features that improve the performance and sustainability of waterborne paints, coatings, and associated chemicals, it assures superior flow and leveling while maintaining the stable viscosity over a broad pH and temperature range. Bermocoll FLOW also boasts improved sag resistance, increased water retention, and better workability ensuring easy application and proper film formulation. Plus, it minimizes spatters and boosts brushability ensuing a neater and more efficient application. Furthermore, it supports lower VOC formulations in line with environmental norms. Its wide-ranging compatibility allows formulators to create high-performing, ecologically-friendly chemicals and products while maintaining a steady quality profile.

What Segments Are Covered In The Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market Report?

The dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Additives, Chemicals

2) By Type Of Additive: Binders, Formulators, Modifiers, Adhesives

3) By Functionality: Water Resistance, Heat Resistance, Strength Enhancement, Durability Improvement, Adhesion Promotion

4) By Application: Residential Construction, Commercial Construction, Infrastructure Development, Renovation And Repair

5) By End-User Industry: Construction Industry, Manufacturing Industry, Infrastructure And Road Works, Real Estate Development, Do It Yourself (DIY) Projects

Subsegments:

1) By Additives: Cellulose Ether, Redispersible Polymer Powder (RDP), Air Entraining Agents, Water Retention Agents, Thickening Agents, Superplasticizers, Accelerators, Retarders, Anti-Cracking Agents

2) By Chemicals: Cementitious Materials, Pozzolanic Materials, Lime, Gypsum, Hydration Control Chemicals, Pigments And Coloring Agents

View the full dry mix mortar additives and chemicals market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dry-mix-mortar-additives-and-chemicals-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Dry Mix Mortar Additives And Chemicals Market?

In 2024, North America held the largest market share in the dry mix mortar additives and chemicals sector. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the quickest growth rate within the forecast period. The regions examined within the global market report for dry mix mortar additives and chemicals include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

