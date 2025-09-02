Maincard.io and One2all.tv Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Interactive Sports Streaming

One2All and Maincard join hands

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maincard.io, a No-Code platform for launching iGaming brands in under 30 minutes, has joined forces with One2all.tv to offer something no other platform currently does: the ability for users to watch, interact, and bet together in real time.With this integration, all Maincard clients - whether launching sportsbooks, casinos, lotteries, or sweepstakes - can now offer a Virtual Game Room experience: turning streams into shared spaces where viewers don’t just watch, but chat, talk, see each other on video - and bet on the games they're watchingGame-Changing Social BettingThis integration redefines the betting experience. Whether it’s live sports, esports, or casino action, players are no longer alone. They’re part of a virtual room with other - debating odds, reacting to goals, placing bets together, and inviting friends in with one click.“The social component in iGaming is a game-changer”, said Valerii Makovetskii, CEO of Maincard.io.“With One2all.tv, our clients don’t just launch iGaming platforms - they launch betting communities.”“We’ve built a tech layer that makes watching feel like hanging out - stakes,” said Eyal Natan, CEO of One2all.tv.“You can see, hear, and engage with others while watching - and crucially, place bets while you do it.”Why This Partnership MattersFull immersion: Viewers can interact via chat, video, and voice - while watching streams together.Shared stakes: Betting becomes a social event, not a solitary action.Organic growth: Players invite friends to join rooms, multiplying traffic and LTV without paid acquisition.Turnkey integration: All of this is baked into Maincard’s no-code launch system.Let’s Launch TogetherWhether you're starting a sportsbook or expanding into social gaming, this partnership means one thing: your players won’t just play—they’ll stay.Visit:🌐 b2b.one2all.tvAbout Maincard.ioMaincard.io lets anyone launch a compliant iGaming brand in 30 minutes or less. Maincard's business model assumes responsibility for daily operations, including KYC, crypto and fiat payments, CRM, Customer Support, Bonus engine, etc.About One2all.tvOne2all.tv is the pioneer of the Virtual Living Room, a patented shared streaming experience where users can co-watch, co-bet, and co-celebrate—turning content into connection.Media/ sales Contacts:📩 hello@maincard.io📩 maarten@one2all.tv

One2All.TV Platform boost iGaming performance

