MyPlay and One2All.tv Join Forces to Redefine the Future of Sports Streaming

SharePlay Streaming from the field to the fans

SOFIA, SOFIA, BULGARIA, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MyPlay, the all-in-one automatic sports live streaming platform, and One2All.TV, the interactive social streaming innovator, announce a strategic partnership that transforms the way live sports are experienced and shared.At MyPlay, we believe that every game deserves to be seen, analyzed, and celebrated. Thanks to this new alliance with One2All.TV, clubs, federations, and fans will now gain access to an enriched ecosystem of tools that go beyond simple broadcasting — turning every match into a dynamic, social and connected experience said Itai Levy, CEO of MyPlay.Through this partnership, MyPlay’s automated live sports capture seamlessly integrates with One2All.TV's Virtual Living Room, enabling fans to invite friends, chat, and interact as if they were sitting together in the stands — no matter where they are.“Our mission has always been clear: democratize access to live sports and empower every club to grow," explains Itai Levy, CEO of MyPlay. “This partnership is a natural extension of that vision — providing our clients with more tools to connect with their audiences, attract new fans, and open the door to new markets.”“This partnership is a game changer,” said Eyal Natan CEO & Maarten van Oeveren CP&CO of One2all.TV. “We’re not just delivering sports—we’re building communities around them. Whether it’s youth football or local basketball, fans can now gather online like they would in the stands.This collaboration also opens the door for iGaming operators as well as Advertisers to tap into highly engaged micro-communities. With shared revenues flowing back to sports associations, everyone wins—from players and fans to platforms and federations.With MyPlay’s leading-edge capture technology and One2All.TV's community-driven platform, this partnership reinforces both companies’ shared values:Innovation, Accessibility, Community, Performance, and Growth.The future of live sports isn’t just streaming—it’s social. And it starts now.About One2All.TV:One2All.TV goes beyond traditional streaming by enabling viewers to interact with shows, friends, and fellow audiences in real-time. The platform breaks geographical barriers, offering access to diverse international content and allowing users to discover, share, and engage while streaming their favorite programs.One2All.tv Contact:Eyal Natan: eyal@one2all.tvMaarten van Oeveren: maarten@one2all.tvAboutMyPlay:MyPlay is an all-in-one Automatic Sports Live Streaming Production for Federations, Clubs & Facilities with an advanced automatic camera that live streams sports events, records training sessions, and collects athlete’s data. At MyPlay, we’re not just capturing games; we’re elevating the entire sports experience. Our pioneering platform, MyPlayPRO, offers an all-in-one automatic sports livestreaming production that’s revolutionizing how sports are broadcasted. We’re dedicated to empowering clubs and federations by making professional streaming accessible and straightforwardMyPLay Contact:Itai Levy: itai@myplay.com

Watch your favorite sports with friends on One2All.TV

