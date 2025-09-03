Financial Predictive Analytics Market CAGR to be at 26.1% from 2025 to 2029 | $11.82 Billion Industry Revenue by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Financial Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Financial Predictive Analytics Market?

The market size for financial predictive analytics has seen a substantial expansion in the past few years. The growth from $3.70 billion in 2024 to $4.68 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.5%, was driven primarily by factors such as the increasing adoption of big data, an enhanced focus on risk management as well as fraud detection, the surge in digital transformation in financial institutions, the rise in both structured and unstructured financial data and an increasing demand for precise financial forecasting.

In the coming years, it is anticipated that the financial predictive analytics market will undergo substantial expansion, reaching a size of $11.82 billion by 2029. This represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. The predicted growth during this period can be linked to an increase in fintech solution investments, a heightened necessity for real-time analytics within financial services, a rising demand for bespoke financial services, the increasing complexity of financial markets, and a growth in the use of automation within financial activities. During the forecast period, key trends will include the development of real-time financial monitoring tools, the integration of natural language processing in financial analytics, advancements in cloud-based financial analytics platforms, the enhanced use of predictive models for credit scoring, and innovative behavioural analytics for consumer insights.

Download a free sample of the financial predictive analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=26913&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Financial Predictive Analytics Market?

The escalation in theft and fraudulent cases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the financial predictive analytics market. These incidents pertain to actions involving dishonesty or stealing, with the intent of unlawfully acquiring something, like money or property. The surge in these cases is attributed to factors like unemployment and inflation, which could compel individuals facing financial difficulties to resort to crime. Financial predictive analytics plays a crucial role in curbing these incidents by employing cutting-edge data models to spot unusual transaction behavior, pinpoint anomalies, and foresee probable fraudulent activities prior to their occurrence. For instance, a report released by the Federal Trade Commission, a governmental agency in the US, in February 2023, indicated that consumers reported a loss of roughly $8.8 billion to fraud in 2022, noting a rise of more than 30% against the preceding year. Consequently, the mounting theft and fraudulent incidents are stimulating the growth of the financial predictive analytics market.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Financial Predictive Analytics Market?

Major players in the Financial Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Accenture Plc

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

• PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited

• Oracle Corporation

• KPMG

• SAP SE

• BlackRock Inc.

• Moody’s Analytics Inc.

• Palantir Technologies Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Financial Predictive Analytics Industry?

Major firms in the financial predictive analytics sector are concentrating on creating advanced products, such as predictive analytics platforms hosted on the cloud, to improve real-time data processing, scalability, cost-efficiency, and integrate seamlessly with current financial systems. The term Cloud-based predictive analytics platforms denotes software-based solutions on cloud infrastructure that employ sophisticated algorithms, machine learning, and statistical methodologies to analyze past and current data. Consider, for example, the introduction of Svalbard by CRED, a fintech platform in India, in February 2025. This AI-based credit management system with predictive scoring is designed to boost member power by changing credit into a mechanism for financial assurance. Svalbard, a product of CRED, features a collection of financial predictive analytics tools powered by AI that aim to revolutionize credit management for consumers. It generates custom credit score predictions, expenditure insights, and unique financial plans using machine learning and real-time analytics. Users can predict the effect of actions such as loan application, increase in credit utilisation, or missed payments on their credit scores, thereby facilitating informed financial choices. Svalbard also offers round-the-clock surveillance of unsettled transactions to identify irregularities, as well as instant credit lines against holdings in mutual funds.

What Segments Are Covered In The Financial Predictive Analytics Market Report?

The financial predictive analytics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

3) By Application: Financial Risk Forecasting, Fraud Detection And Prevention, Customer Segmentation And Targeting, Revenue Forecasting And Budgeting, Other Applications

4) By Industry Vertical: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunication, Media And Entertainment, Retail And E-commerce, Other Industry Verticals

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Risk Analytics Solutions, Customer Analytics Solutions, Fraud Detection And Prevention Solutions, Sales And Marketing Analytics Solutions, Credit Analytics Solutions, Regulatory And Compliance Analytics Solutions, Asset And Portfolio Management Solutions

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory Services, Implementation And Integration Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services, Training And Education Services

View the full financial predictive analytics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Financial Predictive Analytics Market?

In 2024, North America had the highest share in the global financial predictive analytics market. Anticipated to show rapid growth is the Asia-Pacific region. The regions analyzed in the report on the financial predictive analytics market included Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Financial Predictive Analytics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Financial Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-analytics-global-market-report

Predictive Analytics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/predictive-analytics-global-market-report

Financial Advisory Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-advisory-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.