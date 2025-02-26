Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month Returns for its 15th Celebration, Making Plant-Based Dining More Accessible Than Ever
Maryland Vegan Eats proudly announces the return of its landmark Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, running from February 28th through March 30th, 2024.
US Vegan Climate ETF (NASDAQ:VEGN)
We're excited to continue promoting plant-based options in restaurants throughout Maryland and across the nation.”BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Maryland Vegan Eats proudly announces the return of its landmark Maryland Vegan Restaurant Month, running from February 28th through March 30th, 2024. This innovative culinary celebration, now in its fifteenth semi-annual iteration, continues to transform the state's dining landscape by making plant-based options more accessible and exciting for all diners.
— Samantha Claassen & Naijha Wright-Brown
The month-long event kicks off with an exclusive launch party at The Lord Baltimore Hotel on Wednesday, February 26th, from 5:30-8:30 PM. Attendees will enjoy signature vegan bites from participating restaurants, a vegan wine tasting, and networking opportunities with the region's leading culinary innovators. The hotel is offering discounts on room accommodations throughout the month.
"We're excited to continue promoting plant-based options in restaurants throughout Maryland and across the nation," say co-founders Samantha Claassen of Golden West Café and Naijha Wright-Brown of The Land of Kush. Since its 2017 inception, the initiative has inspired similar programs in cities like Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Colorado Springs, and Portland.
Unlike traditional restaurant weeks, this celebration encourages participating establishments to create unique plant-based dishes at accessible price points. Over 30 restaurants are participating, including renowned establishments such as The Land of Kush, Golden West Cafe, Miss Shirley's Cafe, Ekiben, and Toki Underground.
Key Features of the 2024 Celebration:
> Month-long availability of special plant-based menu items
> Competitive chef showcase with customer voting
> Inclusive pricing to ensure accessibility
> Participation from both vegan and omnivorous restaurants
> Presenting sponsorship from Visit Maryland
The event has become a catalyst for culinary innovation, encouraging traditional restaurants to expand their plant-based offerings while providing a platform for established vegan eateries to showcase their expertise.
For complete details about participating restaurants, menus, and to obtain kick-off party tickets, visit www.mdveganeats.com.
About Maryland Vegan Eats:
Founded in 2017, Maryland Vegan Eats aims to bridge the gap between plant-based and traditional dining through community-based initiatives and innovative culinary experiences.
Naijha Wright-Brown
Black Veg Society
+1 443-343-2834
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
Sunday Brunch with Land of Kush
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.