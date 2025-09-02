Submit Release
Asia Business Outlook highlights Solaren’s quality-first engineering approach

award-winning Philippine factory rooftop solar array with bifacial modules

Award-winning commercial rooftop solar array, engineered and installed by Solaren in the Philippines.

Food factory rooftop solar system with high-yield layout for daytime loads

Oishi factory rooftop solar system in the Philippines — high-yield layout designed for daytime load coverage.

Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions logo

Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. company logo.

Feature notes Solaren’s in-house teams, bifacial modules, DOE and PCAB credentials, and one of the larger private non-utility deployments in the Philippines.

Design it right. Build it right. Support it for life. In-house teams. Proven parts. Predictable results. That’s the Solaren standard.”
— Neil Pearce, Founder & Director, Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp.
TARLAC, TARLAC, PHILIPPINES, September 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp. has been profiled by Asia Business Outlook for its quality-first engineering and in-house delivery across commercial and industrial solar projects in the Philippines. Solaren delivers commercial solar in the Philippines with in-house teams and documented QA.

The feature highlights Solaren’s decision to build with its own engineers and electricians, rather than subcontracting, and its use of glass-glass bifacial modules as a standard design practice. Solaren also offers IBC panels as a standard option for clients seeking higher efficiency and durability.

Solaren is accredited with both the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board (PCAB), placing the company among the few EPCs with dual credentials. The company reports 100% system uptime across monitored assets and is among the larger private, non-utility EPCs by deployed capacity nationwide.

“We build systems to last,” said Neil Pearce, Founder and Director of Solaren. “In-house people, premium components, and tight QA give buyers long service life and predictable performance.”

Highlights for commercial buyers

First mover on bifacial solar in the Philippines, first introduced locally in 2017.

Scale and experience: among the larger private, non-utility EPCs by deployed capacity nationwide.

Named clients include Oishi, Bench, and Toyota dealers, as well as other well-known brands and UK PLCs.

Operations and maintenance are delivered by in-house teams with panel-level monitoring.

Forward-looking note on financing
Solaren is in discussions with leading institutions regarding financing options for qualified commercial and industrial customers. Details will be announced following the finalization of agreements and eligibility reviews.

Call to action
Talk to the professionals. Book an engineering consult to assess loads, roof structure, and potential savings.

Read the article
Asia Business Outlook: Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions — Setting the Benchmark for Premium Solar Installations & Future-Ready Energy in the Philippines
https://www.asiabusinessoutlook.com/company-spotlight/solaren-renewable-energy-solutions-setting-the-benchmark-for-premium-solar-installations-and-futureready-energy-in-the-philippines-nwid-9640.html

Media contact
Neil Pearce, Founder & Director
neil@solaren-power.com
| https://www.solaren-power.com

Note: Statements regarding uptime, first-mover status on bifacial modules, scale, and client lists are provided by Solaren.

Neil Hamilton Pearce
Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp.
+63 917 627 3538
