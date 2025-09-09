Solaren Launches AI-Powered Solar Platform for Smarter Energy in the Philippines

Solaren launches AI-powered solar platform in the Philippines, bringing advanced forecasting, peak shaving, and real-time optimization to solar energy users.

"Traditional solar setups rely on fixed settings,” said Neil Pearce, founder of Solaren. “We’re replacing that with a system that learns, adapts, and responds to real-world usage and grid conditions.” — Neil Pearce, Founder & Director, Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp.

LA PAZ, TARLAC, PHILIPPINES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Solaren Renewable Energy Solutions Corp., one of the Philippines’ most respected solar engineering firms, has launched an AI-powered platform designed to make solar energy systems more adaptive, intelligent, and cost-effective for both commercial and residential users The new platform addresses growing demand for more innovative energy tools as solar adoption accelerates nationwide. It combines AI-optimized inverters, predictive storage, real-time system monitoring, and a new customer support tool called Ask Solaren — a GPT-based assistant now in pilot use."Traditional solar setups rely on fixed settings," said Neil Pearce, founder of Solaren. "We’re replacing that with a system that learns, adapts, and responds to real-world usage and grid conditions."How It WorksDuring daylight hours, excess solar power charges on-site batteries.The system switches to stored energy during peak grid demand.AI forecasts usage patterns, grid pricing, and weather conditions.Real-time data improves system response and detects faults early.These features reduce utility bills, smooth out energy demand, and ease strain on the national grid.Platform CapabilitiesAdaptive inverters that respond to forecasted loads.Real-time analytics covering solar output, storage, and battery health.Ask Solaren, a support tool that answers questions and guides users.Available for new projects and select existing installations.Proven Track RecordSolaren is accredited by both the DOE and PCAB, with over 2,500 systems installed and more than 85 MW of capacity deployed. The company’s 2.16 MWp project for New Zealand Creamery in Calamba was recognized at the 2019 Asian Power Awards for excellence in engineering.Global Partnerships, Local ResultsSolaren works closely with global leaders in inverters, battery systems, and software platforms to bring best-in-class solutions to the Philippine market. These partnerships help ensure clients benefit from the latest energy innovations without compromising on reliability.Looking AheadBy combining advanced analytics, real-time control, and AI-based automation, Solaren’s new platform opens a path to smarter, more reliable renewable energy across the country.Learn more: https://techbullion.com/ai-powered-solar-the-next-logical-step-for-renewable-energy-in-the-philippines/ About SolarenSolaren is a premium solar engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) firm based in La Paz, Tarlac. With over 85 MW of installed capacity and a portfolio of commercial, industrial, and government clients, Solaren delivers high-yield systems using only in-house engineering and trusted global components.Media ContactNeil PearceManaging Directorsales@solaren-power.com

