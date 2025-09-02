worldie debuts all-purpose kids’ shoe on Kickstarter, designed for active children 8 and under

One sneaker designed for every activity, from school to sports to play Sponsor Pack supports sneaker donations to children in need Laceless worldie sneakers allow kids to slip them on easily

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents often buy one pair of shoes for school, another for sports, and yet another for play — only to replace them after a few months. Most children’s footwear is built as a scaled-down version of adult shoes, with narrow fits and low durability that fail to support growing feet.worldie, a new footwear brand, launched today on Kickstarter with a shoe designed specifically for children 8 and under.Designed for active kids and growing feetUnlike adult sneakers reduced in size for children, worldie was created specifically for kids. The design features a wide toe box and flexible sole to encourage natural growth, a multi-sport tread suitable for classrooms, playgrounds, and courts, and waterproof, machine-washable construction for easy upkeep. By combining fit, durability, and convenience, one pair of worldies can replace several pairs of traditional shoes.Worldie’s campaign is currently featured as one of Kickstarter’s Projects We Love, a distinction reserved for standout campaigns selected by Kickstarter’s team.To mark the launch, Worldie introduced a Launch Week Special Pack available only through Sept. 7. It includes:• One pair of first release sneakers• A limited-edition sticker pack• A personal sizing magnet• Priority access to future collaborations and drops• Name listed publicly as a Week 1 Backer on all channelsThe package is priced at $74, a 12 percent discount from the $85 price that begins Sept. 8.Premium Backer Reward Tiersworldie is also offering two premium tiers for supporters who want to go further:Each Sponsor Pack funds the donation of five pairs of sneakers to children in need through There With Care and the Pearson Foundation. Supporters receive exclusive collectibles, are recognized as “Super Backers” across worldie’s channels, and are invited to a founder meet and greet.The highest tier package offers the most comprehensive experience. Rewards include the opportunity to name future colorways and features, have initials printed on insoles, receive a limited-edition worldie T-shirt, and be featured in a young athlete spotlight. MVP backers also receive all previously released rewards.Voices behind worldie“worldie was created with kids in mind from the very beginning. Every design decision focused on growth, movement, and play. Launching on Kickstarter brings parents into that process, and we are proud to show that children’s footwear can be functional, sustainable, and fun,” said Brandan Ward, co-founder of worldie.Industry experts agree:"We like to take on projects where we're actually contributing meaningfully to the world and to the footwear industry,” said Dan Cocking, former Adidas shoe developer. “This is one of those projects. A lot of kids' shoes that are brought to the market today are not appropriate for kids' feet. There's a need in the industry for this shoe to exist. As a parent, it's exciting to play a part in it."Parents see the value too:“As a mother of over five young children, I have considerable experience in selecting sneakers. I appreciate worldie’s shoes because they fulfill all my requirements: a great fit, styles my kids adore, and the comfort and durability we need,” said Shayna, parent and early worldie tester.About worldieworldie was founded by Brandan Ward and Aaron Faison, lifelong athletes who met in graduate school and saw a gap in the market for kids’ shoes. Working with families and footwear experts — including designers behind global performance lines at Adidas and Reebok — they developed a sneaker built entirely around children’s needs: fit, versatility, durability, and independence.Kickstarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/afaison/worldie-kids-shoes-that-unlock-the-power-of-play Website: https://worldiebrand.com/ Media Contact:Aaron Faisonco-founder, worldiecommunity@worldiebrand.com

