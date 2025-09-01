Kids’ Shoes Often Fail Growing Feet: worldie to Launch All-Purpose Sneaker for Children on Kickstarter

worldie shoes - first ever editions worldie - early bird VIP pack worldie - MVP pack

Waterproof, laceless, multi-sport shoes designed for children 8 and under. Early Bird rewards, including a collectible coin, end September 1 at 11:59 PM PT.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most children’s sneakers are simply scaled-down versions of adult shoes, too narrow, not durable enough, and quick to wear out. Parents end up spending hundreds each year replacing pairs that don’t fit developing feet or keep up with active play. worldie , a new kids’ footwear brand, is preparing to launch its first sneaker on Kickstarter, September 2nd. Designed specifically for children 8 and under, the shoe was engineered to meet the demands of real family life: playground races, puddle jumps, gym class, and practice drills.Designed for Kids From the Ground Up• Growth-Focused Fit: Wide toe box and flexible sole to support natural foot development.• Multi-Sport Durability: Tread built to handle playgrounds, courts, and trails.• Parent-Friendly Care: Waterproof, machine-washable, and laceless for easy slip-on.• One Shoe, Every Game: Simplifies family life by replacing multiple pairs.“Big shoe brands treat kids as an afterthought. Most kids' shoes are just smaller versions of adult shoes that don’t work for growing feet,” said Aaron Faison, co-founder of worldie. “We created worldie because kids deserve a brand that puts them first. This is a sneaker that truly keeps up with active kids.”“Shoes should support more than just kids’ steps — they should support the world they’ll inherit,” said Brandan Ward. “worldie uses 100% responsibly sourced materials and replaces multiple pairs with one durable sneaker, cutting down on waste while giving families a smarter choice.”Families can reserve their spot as early backers for just $1 and unlock limited-time rewards:• 20% off the first pair of worldie shoes released• A collectible Challenge Coin granting lifetime savings on future drops• An entry into the worldie colorway contest to design a future shoe release• A signed, numbered sketch from the design team• Additional Early Bird exclusives for backersThese rewards are only available during the Early Bird period, ending at 11:59 PM PT on September 1.About worldieworldie was founded by Brandan Ward and Aaron Faison, lifelong athletes who met in graduate school and saw a gap in the market for kids’ shoes. Working with families and footwear experts — including designers behind global performance lines at Adidas and Reebok — they developed a sneaker built entirely around children’s needs: fit, durability, and independence.Kickstarter Pre-Launch Page: https://worldiebrand.com/pages/pledge-page For interviews and press inquires, please contact:

