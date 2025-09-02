Tark Thermal Solutions Introduces Next-Generation Cooling Technologies for High-Speed Optoelectronics at ECOC 2025
Featuring expert talk on thermal management for AI, cloud, and telecom infrastructure
With the rapid rise of AI clusters, cloud computing, and next-generation telecom networks, the demand for precise, reliable cooling has never been greater. Tark Thermal Solutions will showcase new thermoelectric designs that enable optical transceivers and high-performance imaging systems to operate at peak stability and efficiency.
Technical product presentation at ECOC 2025
Tuesday, September 30 (13:20 – 13:50)
Focus presentation on Thermal Management in AI, Cloud, and Telecom Infrastructure
Andrew Dereka, Thermoelectrics Product Director at Tark Thermal Solutions
With more than 20 years of engineering and product leadership, Andrew will share solutions for meeting the growing cooling demands of next-generation optical transceivers.
Innovations on display at Stand C1402
More than a simple product showcase, Tark Thermal Solutions will present targeted solutions for key application areas:
• AI clusters & optical transceivers: OptoTEC MBX Series micro thermoelectric coolers, designed for temperature stabilization of EML and coherent lasers in high-density computing
• High-end imaging & sensing: OptoTEC MSX Series micro multistage thermoelectric coolers for deep cooling of high-performance image sensors.
• High-temperature environments (up to 150 °C): Hi-Temp ETX Series thermoelectric coolers for autonomous systems, machine vision, and digital light processors
• Battery backup cooling: Outdoor Cooler Series thermoelectric assembly
• Precision laboratory imaging: Nextreme NRC400 thermoelectric recirculating chiller for cooling image sensors in cameras
"With the surge in power density across optoelectronic systems, thermal management is now a critical enabler of innovation. At ECOC, we’ll demonstrate how our advanced thermoelectric coolers help customers push the limits of speed, precision, and reliability in AI, cloud, and telecom applications."
– Andrew Dereka, Thermoelectrics Product Director, Tark Thermal Solutions
Visit Tark Thermal Solutions at Stand C1402
Meet with thermal management experts and discover how our solutions can optimize your optoelectronic application. Learn more at www.tark-solutions.com.
About Tark Thermal Solutions
Tark Thermal Solutions designs, develops, and manufactures active thermal management solutions for demanding applications across global medical, industrial, transportation, telecommunications and data center markets. We manufacture one of the most diverse product portfolios in the industry, ranging from thermoelectric coolers and assemblies to temperature controllers, specialty pumps and liquid cooling systems. With unmatched thermal management expertise, our engineers use advanced thermal modeling and management techniques to solve complex heat and temperature control problems. By offering a broad range of design, prototyping and in-house testing capabilities, we partner closely with our customers across the entire product development lifecycle to reduce risk and accelerate time-to-market. Our global design, manufacturing and support resources help customers shorten their product design cycle, maximize productivity, uptime, performance, and product quality. Tark Thermal Solutions is the optimum choice for standard or custom thermal solutions.
Florian Haessler
Tark Thermal Solutions
florian.haessler@tark-solutions.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
Other
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.