How your surroundings support Whole Health

Your surroundings—whether it’s the clutter on your desk or the view from your window—play a powerful role in your health. From organizing your space to connecting with nature, simple changes can improve your mood, reduce stress and support your Whole Health.

Declutter your space, clear your mind

Clutter isn’t just a mess—it something that can overwhelm you, prevent you from doing what you love and even increase the risk of falls. Tackling clutter doesn’t have to be a big job. Start with SMART goals:

Specific: Choose one area (like a dresser drawer).

Measurable & Time-Based: Set a short deadline (e.g., “Clear it this weekend”).

Action-Oriented & Realistic: Use simple steps—sort into boxes labeled “throw away,” “put away,” and “donate.”

Touch each item, make a decision about it, and take action on each box right away. Feeling stuck? VA Whole Health coaches and classes can help guide you through the process and create spaces that support your well-being.

Step into nature—physically or virtually

While a tidy space helps indoors, the outdoors offers its own form of healing. Studies show spending just two hours a week in nature can improve your mood, memory and sense of connection. But with so many ways to spend hours online, it’s all too easy to overlook nature time.

Try bringing nature closer:

Add indoor plants or start a small garden.

Listen to calming nature sounds or watch nature videos.

Explore VA’s immersive technology for virtual nature experiences, like the Veteran who visited the Virgin Islands from his hospital bed.

Set a nature goal this week—take a walk, sit in a green space or explore a virtual trail.

Your environment can either energize or exhaust you. Whether you clear a shelf or listen to birdsong, take one small step this week to make your surroundings a source of calm and strength.

For more ideas, download the Assessing Your Surroundings handout or connect with your local Whole Health team.