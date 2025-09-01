Live Whole Health #288: Strengthen your kindness muscles

Mark Twain said, “Kindness is a language which the deaf can hear and the blind can see.” Ralph Waldo Emerson said, “You cannot do kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late.” Princess Diana said, “Carry out a random act of kindness, with no expectation of reward, safe in the knowledge that one day someone might do the same for you.”

We often forget the small ways we can be kind to one another. Even a small compliment to the cashier at the local market can feel awkward. Opening a door for someone who has their hands full takes a little extra effort.

Practicing the Loving Kindness Meditation is a simple and private way that we can strengthen our “kindness muscles” so we remember to reach out with these sorts of small acts in our daily lives.

Kindness counts!

Loving Kindness meditation has been the subject of many studies, and the outcomes are surprising. Studies have shown that this practice increases social connection, decreases chronic pain, anger and emotional distress. One study found that a 12-week Loving-Kindness Meditation course significantly reduced depression and PTSD symptoms among Veterans diagnosed with PTSD.

Make it part of your day for a month

It’s hard to imagine how a simple practice can make that much of a difference, but you may wish to give it a try. You can practice this any time of day. All you need is a quiet room for seven minutes. Make it a daily practice for a month and test it out!

Mindful awareness is at the heart of Whole Health. Mindful awareness helps you to be aware of thoughts and feelings, yet you don’t just focus on them. Instead, mindful awareness helps you focus on the present and what is most important to you.