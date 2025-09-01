Submit Release
Derby Barracks / Crash / Coventry US RT 5

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 25A5004737                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup

STATION: Derby                                         

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/1/25 at approximately 1136 hours

STREET: US RT 5

TOWN: Coventry, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St.

WEATHER:        Fair

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/1/25 at approximately 1136 hours, the State Police received a report of a minor 3 vehicle crash near the intersection of US RT and Main St in the town of Coventry. No major injuries were reported, and the roadway was cleared by approximately 1245 hours.

