Derby Barracks / Crash / Coventry US RT 5

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 25A5004737 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 9/1/25 at approximately 1136 hours STREET: US RT 5 TOWN: Coventry, VT LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Main St. WEATHER: Fair SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/1/25 at approximately 1136 hours, the State Police received a report of a minor 3 vehicle crash near the intersection of US RT and Main St in the town of Coventry. No major injuries were reported, and the roadway was cleared by approximately 1245 hours.

