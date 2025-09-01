Submit Release
WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

STATE OF VERMONT


DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY


VERMONT STATE POLICE


 


NEWS RELEASE


MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH


 


CASE#: 25A1006684                  


RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy


STATION: Williston                              


CONTACT#: 802-878-7111


 


DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 at approximately 1518 hours


STREET: Duxbury Rd


TOWN: Bolton


WEATHER: Clear


ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry


 


VEHICLE #1


OPERATOR: Nicholas A. Martin


AGE: 45


SEAT BELT? Unknown


CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT


 


VEHICLE YEAR: 2022


VEHICLE MAKE: GMC


VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra


DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage


 


 


SUMMARY OF CRASH:


 


On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash that had occurred on Duxbury Road near the intersection with Town Highway 12 in Bolton. Complainants reported that the vehicle had struck a telephone pole. The operator left the scene and was found by Troopers walking on Duxbury Road, approximately 1 mile from the scene of the accident. Following an investigation, Troopers determined Nicholas A. Martin, age 45, of Fairfax, VT was driving on Duxbury Road, struck the telephone pole, and left the scene.


 


Further investigation determined Martin had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.


 


 


MUG SHOT: Y


COURT ACTION: Y


COURT: Chittenden Superior Court - Criminal Division


COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0830 hours      


 


 


 


*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of


the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.


Trooper Nathaniel Quealy

Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks

3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495

802-585-0782

 

