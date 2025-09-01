WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 25A1006684
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 at approximately 1518 hours
STREET: Duxbury Rd
TOWN: Bolton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Nicholas A. Martin
AGE: 45
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: GMC
VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash that had occurred on Duxbury Road near the intersection with Town Highway 12 in Bolton. Complainants reported that the vehicle had struck a telephone pole. The operator left the scene and was found by Troopers walking on Duxbury Road, approximately 1 mile from the scene of the accident. Following an investigation, Troopers determined Nicholas A. Martin, age 45, of Fairfax, VT was driving on Duxbury Road, struck the telephone pole, and left the scene.
Further investigation determined Martin had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.
MUG SHOT: Y
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT: Chittenden Superior Court - Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0830 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Nathaniel Quealy
Vermont State Police- Williston Barracks
3294 St. George Road, Williston VT 05495
802-585-0782
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.