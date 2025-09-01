WILLISTON BARRACKS / DUI #1, LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT

STATE OF VERMONT





DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY





VERMONT STATE POLICE









NEWS RELEASE





MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH









CASE#: 25A1006684





RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Quealy





STATION: Williston





CONTACT#: 802-878-7111









DATE/TIME: 09/01/2025 at approximately 1518 hours





STREET: Duxbury Rd





TOWN: Bolton





WEATHER: Clear





ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry









VEHICLE #1





OPERATOR: Nicholas A. Martin





AGE: 45





SEAT BELT? Unknown





CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax, VT









VEHICLE YEAR: 2022





VEHICLE MAKE: GMC





VEHICLE MODEL: Sierra





DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front End Damage













SUMMARY OF CRASH:









On the above date and time, Troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to the report of a single vehicle crash that had occurred on Duxbury Road near the intersection with Town Highway 12 in Bolton. Complainants reported that the vehicle had struck a telephone pole. The operator left the scene and was found by Troopers walking on Duxbury Road, approximately 1 mile from the scene of the accident. Following an investigation, Troopers determined Nicholas A. Martin, age 45, of Fairfax, VT was driving on Duxbury Road, struck the telephone pole, and left the scene.









Further investigation determined Martin had operated a motor vehicle while impaired and was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident, transported to the Williston Barracks for processing, and released with a criminal citation to appear in Chittenden County Superior (Criminal) Division at the below date/time.













MUG SHOT: Y





COURT ACTION: Y





COURT: Chittenden Superior Court - Criminal Division





COURT DATE/TIME: 10/07/2025 at 0830 hours

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of





the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.