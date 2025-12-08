St. Albans Barracks / Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Fentanyl
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE #: 25A2008802
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper M. Conte
STATION: BCI Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks – Northwest Unit for Special Investigations
CONTACT #: (802)-524-5993
DATE/TIME: November 24th 2025 at approximately 0155 hours
ADDRESS: 3649 Lower Newton Road (Northwest Correctional Facility), St. Albans, VT
VIOLATION(S):
Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility
Possession of Cocaine
Possession of Fentanyl
ACCUSED: Jacob Spencer
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 25th 2025, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a possession of cocaine and fentanyl incident at the Northwest Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans. Investigation revealed that Jacob Spencer, who was lodged at the correctional facility on unrelated charges, was found to be in possession of an amount of cocaine and fentanyl. Spencer was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on December 22nd 2025 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: December 22nd 2025 at 1000 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: None
*Please note that the court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
