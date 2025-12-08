St. Albans Barracks / Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility, Possession of Cocaine, and Possession of Fentanyl

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE #: 25A2008802

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper M. Conte

STATION: BCI Troop A West – St. Albans Barracks – Northwest Unit for Special Investigations

CONTACT #: (802)-524-5993

DATE/TIME: November 24th 2025 at approximately 0155 hours

ADDRESS: 3649 Lower Newton Road (Northwest Correctional Facility), St. Albans, VT

VIOLATION(S):

Introduction of Regulated Drugs into a Correctional Facility

Possession of Cocaine

Possession of Fentanyl

ACCUSED: Jacob Spencer

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Transient, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 25th 2025, members of the Vermont State Police received the report of a possession of cocaine and fentanyl incident at the Northwest Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans. Investigation revealed that Jacob Spencer, who was lodged at the correctional facility on unrelated charges, was found to be in possession of an amount of cocaine and fentanyl. Spencer was issued a citation to appear before the Franklin County Superior Court on December 22nd 2025 at 1000 hours in order to face the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: December 22nd 2025 at 1000 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: None

