New Book Release Explores Clarity in Leadership -Declutter. Discern. Decide.

Dr. Pam Nelson, Founder/ CEO Bracane Company

New Book empowers women to clear mental clutter and lead with clarity Declutter. Discern. Decide.

PLANO , TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world filled with noise, pressure and a performance culture, women are craving clarity more than ever. The average person makes over 35,000 decisions per day, and women, especially those in leadership, caregiving, or ministry, report significantly higher levels of anxiety, overthinking, and internalized stress.

According to the 2024 Gallup Global Emotions Report, 44% of people experience daily worry, and women report higher emotional strain than men across every region of the world. Clutter isn’t just physical,” says Dr. Nelson. “It’s mental, emotional, spiritual; and when it builds up, it clouds your ability to lead, hear God, and make peace-driven decisions.”

A Practical, Spirit-Led Path to Clarity

Declutter. Discern. Decide is not a self-help cliché. It’s a biblically grounded, leadership-focused guide for women navigating internal chaos, cultural pressure, and the silent burnout that comes from always being the strong one.

More than a book, this is a move for women to pause, realign, and step into divine leadership starting from the inside out. This is not about minimalism. It’s about making space in your mind and spirt to hear Gold clearly again, says Dr. Nelson. “Clarity is a calling; and when women remove the clutter, they step into authority, peace and obedience.

Declutter. Discern. Decide is a Framework to create lasting change with:

1. Real world insights and biblical leadership models from Deborah, Daniel, Esther, Moses, Paul and Jesus

2. Reflection prompts for journaling the transformation.

3. Leadership lessons for women navigating culture burnout and mental fatigue.

About the Author

Pamela Nelson, Ph.D., MSN is a healthcare executive, regulatory strategist, and founder of Bracane Company. With over 30 years of healthcare leadership and entrepreneur ship, Dr. Nelson has launched PJ Nelson Consulting, NIA Pathway, a leadership development program for women of faith, power, and purpose is our program dedicated to women of faith to learn and lead. Supporting women in leadership and through career transitions is a continuous process for Dr. Nelson. She has guided and supported women through nursing schools, encouraging them to start of continue their businesses and helped them through difficult decisions. Through her work with government, ministry, and corporate leaders, she helps women realign with God’s voice—not the world’s noise.

