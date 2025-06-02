Bracane Company Earns Ecovadis Silver Medal for Sustainability Excellence

Dr. Pam Nelson, Founder/ CEO Bracane Company

Ranked Among Top 15% of Companies Globally, Underscoring Bracane’s Commitment to Environmental Stewardship, Social Responsibility, and Ethical Governance

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bracane Company, Inc., a research organization specializing in healthcare consulting, operational support, and workforce development, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Silver Medal in the 2025 EcoVadis Sustainability Assessment. This recognition places Bracane in the top 15% of more than 90,000 companies evaluated worldwide, reflecting its continued dedication to responsible business practices across environmental, social, ethical, and supply chain criteria.

EcoVadis Is a Global Benchmark for Sustainability

EcoVadis—widely recognized as an authority in corporate social responsibility (CSR) ratings—evaluates companies across 21 criteria grouped into four themes: Environment, Labor & Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement. Achieving a Silver Medal signifies that Bracane excels in comprehensive sustainability management, implements robust policies, and consistently demonstrates measurable results.

“Earning a Silver ranking from EcoVadis is a milestone that validates our strategic investments in sustainable operations, transparent governance, and ethical supply chain management,” said Pamela Nelson, Ph.D., MSN, CEO of Bracane Company. “This achievement underscores our belief that driving health equity and advancing environmental stewardship go hand-in-hand. We are honored to be among the top companies globally and remain committed to continuous improvement in every dimension of sustainability.”

Key Highlights of Bracane’s Ecovadis Assessment that supports our overall assessment in the 89th percentile.

Environment (64% score):

• Implementation of waste-reduction programs across all operations, including office, laboratory, and fieldwork

• Utilization of energy-efficient equipment and renewable energy credits in corporate facilities

• Continuous efforts to minimize carbon footprint through virtual collaboration tools, optimized travel protocols, and sustainable procurement of lab supplies

Labor & Human Rights (68% score):

• Rigorous policies to ensure fair labor practices, diversity, equity, and inclusion

• Employee training programs on workplace safety, anti-harassment, and professional development

• Established grievance-reporting mechanisms and periodic engagement surveys to maintain an inclusive culture

Ethics (87% of score):

• Robust code of ethics and business conduct that guides decision-making at all organizational levels

• Anti-corruption and anti-bribery policies aligned with both U.S. and international regulatory standards

• Ongoing monitoring of third-party risks and regular compliance audits to ensure integrity in partnerships and subcontracting practices

About Bracane Company, Inc.

Bracane Company specializes in delivering comprehensive data-driven, regulatory-compliant solutions .Our services are designed to support companies with:

• Regulatory Compliance Support ensuring your operations meet industry standards, including safety, quality assurance, and documentation best practices.

• Research & Evaluation Services offering qualitative and quantitative studies to assess user behavior, product performance, or market insights.

• Project Management & Training bringing structured, results-driven approaches to complex projects, workforce upskilling, and compliance training.

• Logistics & Operational Support including sourcing, distribution, and kitting of specialized materials for field operations or product testing.

• Workforce Solutions for supporting team development in environments requiring accuracy, confidentiality, and technical expertise.

Founded in 2002, by Pam Nelson, PhD to dispel the myths about clinical research and increase industry access to professionals with an aim to decrease health disparities faced in the US and abroad, Bracane Company provides comprehensive clinical operations, project management, research, and staffing solutions across the healthcare continuum. Bracane Company services pharma/biotech, governament, corporate and educational facilities. To learn how your organization can leverage Bracane’s award-winning services, we invite you to partner with us through our GSA Schedule, the TIPS cooperative procurement program, or as a member of One Consortium. Bracane bridges gaps in access to care, offers evidence-based training programs, and partners with clients both domestically and internationally including recent initiatives in the Caribbean to deliver innovative solutions tailored to diverse populations.

Committed to maintaining the highest standards of quality, ethics, and environmental responsibility, Bracane’s services include:

*Clinical trial management and monitoring

*Quality assurance and regulatory consulting

*Workforce development and professional training

*Laboratory and toxicology services (in partnership with CLIA-certified laboratories)

*Community engagement and public health initiatives

*Bracane’s Ongoing Sustainability Journey

The Silver Medal award follows Bracane’s inaugural EcoVadis assessment in 2023, during which the company scored Bronze. Since then, Bracane has accelerated its sustainability efforts by:

Ethics Enhancements

*We have strengthened our Code of Ethics by introducing more frequent training modules on conflict-of-interest, anti-bribery, and transparent decision-making, ensuring every team member understands and upholds our integrity standards.

Social Governance Initiatives

* Bracane expanded its benchmarks for labor practices and human rights, driving greater transparency throughout our entire procurement process.

Support for Our Team

*In the past year, we launched a comprehensive employee feedback platform so that every voice at Bracane helps shape policies around career development, work-life balance, and well-being.

* We rolled out a new Power Hour dedicated to support staff with senior leaders, fostering professional growth while strengthening internal collaboration and knowledge sharing across departments.

* To ensure lasting support, Bracane added an Employee Assistance Program (EAP) offering confidential mental health counseling, financial coaching, and peer-support networks,

Looking ahead, Bracane has set a goal of achieving Gold status in the 2026 EcoVadis assessment by further reducing greenhouse gas emissions, enhancing waste-management protocols, and deepening its impact on social equity.

“Receiving the Silver Medal reinforces the fact that our team’s collective dedication to sustainable practices is making a tangible difference,” stated Ashley Riley, Bracane Company’s team leader for sustainability. “From our lab partners to field staff, everyone plays a critical role in upholding our environmental and social commitments.”

About EcoVadis

EcoVadis is a leading provider of business sustainability ratings, helping organizations worldwide assess and improve their environmental, social, and ethical performance. Its methodology covers 21 CSR criteria and is trusted by more than 100,000 companies. For more information, visit www.ecovadis.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

