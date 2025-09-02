The National Black Church Initiative and the ACHDC and NCTSP Plan to Support Scientific Vaccine Integrity

Rev Anthony Evans, President National Black Church Initiative CDC logo and Susan Monare

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino faith communities constituting 27.7 million members. NBCI must express grave concerns over the dismissal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director and subsequent resignations of key leaders across the agency. Dr. Joseph Webster and Dr. James McCoy, Chair and Co-Chair of ACHDC, along with NBCI President Rev. Anthony Evans, released a joint statement: “We want to make as a matter of public record that we support vaccine facts, scientific integrity, and scientific leadership, and we promote immunization for all.”Senate-confirmed CDC Director, Susan Monarez, was recently ousted from her position after she refused to resign last Wednesday. Four others in CDC leadership chose to resign during this upheaval: Deputy Director Dr. Debra Houry, Dr. Daniel Jernigan, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, and Dr. Jennifer Layden. In her resignation email, former Deputy Director Houry presented this crisis in stark terms: “For the good of the nation and the world, the science at CDC should never be censored or subject to political pauses or interpretations.” And, she revealed, “I am committed to protecting the public’s health, but the ongoing changes prevent me from continuing in my job as a leader of the agency.”In parallel with these changes, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved the next round of COVID-19 vaccines with access currently limited to individuals 65 and older and certain at-risk populations. The CDC has also updated its public guidelines, which no longer recommend COVID-19 vaccination for healthy pregnant women and children. NBCI recognizes the unique vulnerability of African American communities and older adults to COVID-19 and affirms the importance of maintaining equitable access to vaccines for all populations. The organization encourages health policy that supports informed decision-making, scientific rigor, and public transparency.Recent changes in immunization policy highlight the importance of maintaining strong public health infrastructure, particularly in underserved minority and senior communities. These developments underscore the need for clear protocols, experienced leadership, and sustained investment to ensure effective responses to potential health challenges. In an August 27, 2025 Newsweek article , Dr. Demetre Daskalakis, former head of the CDC’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, expressed concern about recent changes in agency leadership and vaccine policy. In the article, he stated that the shifts placed “people of dubious scientific rigor in charge of recommending vaccine policy.” These remarks reflect Dr. Daskalakis’s personal views as reported by Newsweek.NBCI’s affiliated programs—the American Clinical Health Disparities Commission (ACHDC) and the National Clinical Trial Strategic Plan (NCTSP)—are working to engage the public and healthcare professionals to ensure continued support for evidence-based immunization policies.NBCI published a report to Congress, Moving toward a National Black Health Agenda ( https://naltblackchurch.com/health/health-agenda.html ), which outlines a series of racial health disparities along with a plan for reducing them nationwide. NBCI also continues to advance its 10-Year Immunization Plan to promote vaccine awareness and education to its 27.7 million members ( https://naltblackchurch.com/health/flu-campaign.html ).The organization calls on public health stakeholders, elected officials, and community leaders to ensure that changes in leadership or policy do not impede access to care or compromise public confidence in the nation's health infrastructure.ABOUT NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches, constituting 27.7 million members, working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI’s mission is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches, and the public. The National Black Church Initiative’s methodology is utilizing faith and sound health science. We also offer our member congregants and the public helpful and healthy science-based tips on how to develop and maintain a healthy lifestyle.The National Black Church Initiative’s purpose is to partner with major organizations and officials whose primary mission is to reduce racial disparities in various areas, as cited above. NBCI provides faith-based, innovative, and cutting-edge solutions to complex economic and social challenges. NBCI’s programs are guided by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that are proven to be effective.

