addCar Rental Announces Redesigned Website and Expanded Availability in Morocco and Martinique

More destinations, streamlined booking, and transparent pricing to support trip planning

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- addCar Rental announces the launch of its redesigned website alongside expanded service in Morocco and new availability in Martinique. The updates are intended to simplify vehicle selection and reservations while widening access to rental options across the company’s network of 200+ offices in 38 countries.

Website redesign focuses on clarity and speed

The new site enables travelers to enter destination and dates, then browse available vehicle categories with filters for trip needs. Core functions—such as selecting child seats, navigation devices, and other extras—have been consolidated to reduce steps at checkout. Pricing is presented with taxes and mandatory fees shown upfront to minimize unexpected charges.

“Feedback consistently highlighted the need for faster search and clearer pricing,” said an addCar Rental spokesperson. “The redesign focuses on those two areas, so customers can compare options efficiently and finalize plans with confidence.”

Morocco: expanded access across major cities

Renting a car in Morocco is supported through addCar Rental’s 18 offices in key destinations including Casablanca, Rabat, and Fes. The expanded presence allows trips to begin directly from major gateways. Compact cars are suited to narrow urban streets, while SUVs provide greater comfort and space for longer regional routes—such as drives toward the Atlas Mountains or desert areas where ride height and luggage capacity may be preferred.

Martinique: flexible mobility for island exploration

Service in Martinique is now available to support independent island travel. Travelers can find a car for rent in Martinique through addCar Rental, making it easier to explore coastal roads, beach areas, and interior attractions without reliance on fixed public transit schedules. Vehicle categories range from small cars appropriate for tight streets to sedans and SUVs for longer day trips.

Vehicle choice aligned to trip profiles

Fleet options cover city cars, family-oriented SUVs, and sedans intended for extended highway segments. Selection guidance on the website outlines considerations such as luggage capacity, parking constraints in historic centers, and comfort on multi-hour drives.

Customer support

addCar Rental provides 24/7 assistance for reservation questions and basic local driving information, with contact details available at the time of booking.

Media Contact

addCar Rental

Phone: +355 44522 672

Email: reservation@addcar.com

Website: addcarrental.com

Blog: addcarrental.com/blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.