Exploring New Horizons: Addcar Rental Opens in Agadir, Morocco

Discover Morocco with Ease: Addcar Rental Launches New Office in Agadir

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Road trips in Morocco have become easier since addCar Rental has opened a new office in Agadir. Customers can now pick up or drop off a rented car in the 5 biggest international airports in the country.

Possible to pick up and drop off car in different destinations

The franchise-based rental company, addCar Rental, is dedicated to enhance the service and flexibility for the customers. In that regard, opening a new office is key. It gives the possibility to pick up the car in one destination and drop it off at another so a road trip no longer needs to have the same beginning and ending point.

Explore new horizons in Morocco

As founder and CEO, Kristian Kirchheiner explains: “We are happy to let our customers explore new horizons. For instance they can rent a car in Agadir, drive to see the Atlas mountains, go to Marrakech, smell the spices in the zouk and finish the trip in Morocco’s biggest city, Casablanca, by the Atlantic Ocean. With our new office in Agadir, we have made this possible.”

About addCar Rental:

AddCar Rental was founded in 2005 and has grown to become one of Europe's leading car rental companies with offices in 35 different countries. The company offers a wide selection of vehicles suitable for travel, business or leisure. AddCar Rental has been awarded to take good care of its customer’s needs by providing flexible options, from easy booking processes to 24/7 support when required.

